      Iron faster with 2x more steam*

      Powerful, continuous steam works faster than a steam iron, with an easy-to-refill water tank and quick heat-up. Compact and lightweight for easy storage.

        Iron faster with 2x more steam*

        • Max 5.2 bar pump pressure
        • Up to 300 g steam boost
        • 1.5 L fixed water tank
        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

        Calc-clean container included — no cartridges, no extra cost

        Calc-clean container included — no cartridges, no extra cost

        Our built in descaling system, Smart Calc Clean reminds you when you need to descale. It includes a container to make descaling easy. This means no cartridges are required and no additional costs.

        Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

        Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

        The lightweight, compact size is perfect for storage and fits conveniently on your ironing board. Exclusive ProVelocity technology makes our steam generators smaller and more compact than ever.

        Ceramic soleplate for durability and easy gliding

        Ceramic soleplate for durability and easy gliding

        Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on all garments. It’s non-stick, scratch-resistant and simple to keep clean.

        Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

        Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

        The automatic shut off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

        Large tank for long use

        Large tank for long use

        A 1.5-liter transparent tank gives you more than 1 hour of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          1500 ml
          Soleplate gliding performance
          3 stars
          Soleplate name
          Ceramic
          Refill any time during use
          Yes
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Power cord length
          1.65 m
          Hose length
          1.6 m
          Ready to use
          • Light indicator
          • Sound indicator
          Soleplate scratch resistance
          3 stars

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          25 x 27 x 40 cm
          Weight of iron
          1.25 kg
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          21 x 23 x 35.4 cm
          Total weight with packaging
          4.1 kg
          Weight of iron + base
          2.9 kg

        • Green efficiency

          Product packaging
          100% recycable

        • Storage

          Cord storage
          Cord storage compartment
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Pressure
          Max 5.2 bar pump
          Power
          2400 W
          Continuous steam
          Up to 120 g/min
          Steam boost
          Up to 300 g
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Ready to use
          2 minute(s)
          Steam-on-demand
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Smart Calc Clean
          Descaling reminder
          • Light
          • Sound
          • no cartridges needed, no extra

        • Technology

          ProVelocity steam engine
          Yes

        • Accessories included

          Calc clean container
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Compared to Philips steam iron PowerLife

