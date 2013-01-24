Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Pressurised steam generator

    GC6430
    Overall rating / 5
    • Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam
      -{discount-value}

      Pressurised steam generator

      GC6430
      Overall rating / 5

      Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam

      Have all the convenience of a compact sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Pressurised steam generator

      Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam

      Have all the convenience of a compact sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. See all benefits

      Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam

      Have all the convenience of a compact sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Pressurised steam generator

      Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam

      Have all the convenience of a compact sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all steam-generator-iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories

        Pressurised steam generator

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam

        Compact powerful ironing system

        • Carry-lock
        Ergonomically and lightweight 1.2kg iron

        Ergonomically and lightweight 1.2kg iron

        The ergonomic design of the iron facilitates comfortable ironing by putting less strain on the wrist. The upward sloping handle ensures a natural position reducing strain during ironing. The iron design also prevents the repetitive movements caused by placing an iron on its heel. The iron is light (1.2kg) for an easy & confortable ironing experience.

        Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

        Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

        The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

        Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

        Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

        Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

        Easy set-up and storage

        Easy set-up and storage

        Easy set-up and storage

        Lock your iron securely to the base station

        Lock your iron securely to the base station

        Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer, reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

        Continuous steam up to 90 g/min

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

        Technical Specifications

        • Comfortable ironing

          Anti-scale management
          Easy Rinse
          Cord length
          1,9  m
          Ergonomic iron design
          Ergonomically designed iron for comfortable ironing
          Hose length
          1.7  m
          Safe in use
          Overheat safety stop
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          800  ml

        • Crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 90 gr/min
          Pressurised Steam
          Up to 4  bar
          Soleplate
          Optimal vent pattern
          Vertical Steam
          Continuous vertical steam

        • Easy to use

          Control
          Temperature ready light
          Easy to set up and store
          • Carry-lock
          • Compact design
          • Easy cord and hose storage
          Reaching tricky areas
          • Button groove
          • Steam tip

        • Smooth gliding

          Soleplate
          Non-stick soleplate

        • Technical specifications

          Boiler wattage
          1370
          Frequency
          50-60
          Iron wattage
          800
          Start-up time
          6
          Voltage
          220 - 240

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          319 x 199 x 166
          Product weight
          5,5

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations