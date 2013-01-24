Home
    GC488/60
      Our new EasyTouch garment steamer is designed to be compact yet powerful. This essential steaming solution is great for quick de-wrinkling everyday.

        Easy de-wrinkling everyday

        With the most compact stand steamer from Philips

        • 1800W, 35g/min
        • 40% larger steam plate*
        • 80% larger filling hole*
        • 5 steam settings
        20% more powerful * with 35g/min continuous steam

        20% more powerful * with 35g/min continuous steam

        The EasyTouch steamer is 20% more powerful* compared to predecessor models with 35g/min of powerful continuous steam concentrated through the nozzles, enabling de-wrinkling with only a few strokes

        5 steam levels for different types of fabric

        5 steam levels for different types of fabric

        Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.

        Compact design for easy storage

        Compact design for easy storage

        Compact design for easy storage.

        Cover more in one stroke with 40% larger steam plate*

        Cover more in one stroke with 40% larger steam plate*

        The steamer is also quipped with a 40% larger steam plate* compared to predecessor models. This allows you to cover more fabric area for more efficient steaming sessions.

        1.4Lwater tank with 80% larger filling hole*

        1.4Lwater tank with 80% larger filling hole*

        The large 1.4L detachable water tank comes with an 80% larger filling hole* compared to predecessor models, enabling easier refilling and cleaning for better tank hygiene.

        Adjustable double pole for various height settings

        Adjustable double pole for various height settings

        Integrated with double adjustable poles to hang your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage

        Easy Rinse descaling for years of effective use

        Easy Rinse descaling for years of effective use

        Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.

        StyleMat for easy steaming

        StyleMat for easy steaming

        Premium StyleMat support solution makes it easier to achieve crisp results.

        Integrated garment hanger

        Integrated garment hanger

        Integrated garment hanger lets you easily hang your garments like shirts, dresses and trousers while using the steamer

        Safe to use on all garments

        Safe to use on all garments

        The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.

        Steam kills more than 99% of bacteria and dust mites*

        Steam kills more than 99% of bacteria and dust mites*

        Hot steam refreshes your clothes and kills more than 99% of bacteria and dust mites*. Less frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.

        Glove for extra protection during steaming

        Glove for extra protection during steaming

        Heat proof glove included to protect your hand during steaming.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          35  g/min
          Power
          1800  W
          Ready to use
          2  min
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Variable steam levels
          5

        • Easy to use

          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Even delicates like silk
          Water tank capacity
          1400  ml
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Refill any time during use
          Yes

        • Accessories included

          Garment hanger
          Yes
          Glove for extra protection
          Yes
          StyleMat
          Yes
          Adjustable double pole
          Yes

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          34.5 x 40 x 40 cm  cm
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          27.7 x 31.5 x 30.9 cm  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          4.8  kg
          Weight of board
          0.1  kg
          Weight of iron
          0.33  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          3.45  kg
          Pole dimensions extended
          155  cm

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          User manual
          100% recycled paper

            • * tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time (Technical Standard For Disinfection 2002-2.1.5)
            • Compared with GC509

