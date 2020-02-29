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    • Easy de-wrinkling everyday Easy de-wrinkling everyday Easy de-wrinkling everyday

      Easy Touch Stand Steamer

      GC488/60

      Easy de-wrinkling everyday

      Our new EasyTouch garment steamer is designed to be compact yet powerful. This essential steaming solution is great for quick de-wrinkling everyday.

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      Easy Touch Stand Steamer

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      Easy de-wrinkling everyday

      With the most compact stand steamer from Philips

      • 1800W, 35g/min
      • 40% larger steam plate*
      • 80% larger filling hole*
      • 5 steam settings
      20% more powerful * with 35g/min continuous steam

      20% more powerful * with 35g/min continuous steam

      The EasyTouch steamer is 20% more powerful* compared to predecessor models with 35g/min of powerful continuous steam concentrated through the nozzles, enabling de-wrinkling with only a few strokes

      5 steam levels for different types of fabric

      5 steam levels for different types of fabric

      Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.

      Compact design for easy storage

      Compact design for easy storage

      Compact design for easy storage.

      Cover more in one stroke with 40% larger steam plate*

      Cover more in one stroke with 40% larger steam plate*

      The steamer is also quipped with a 40% larger steam plate* compared to predecessor models. This allows you to cover more fabric area for more efficient steaming sessions.

      1.4Lwater tank with 80% larger filling hole*

      1.4Lwater tank with 80% larger filling hole*

      The large 1.4L detachable water tank comes with an 80% larger filling hole* compared to predecessor models, enabling easier refilling and cleaning for better tank hygiene.

      Adjustable double pole for various height settings

      Adjustable double pole for various height settings

      Integrated with double adjustable poles to hang your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage

      Easy Rinse descaling for years of effective use

      Easy Rinse descaling for years of effective use

      Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.

      StyleMat for easy steaming

      StyleMat for easy steaming

      Premium StyleMat support solution makes it easier to achieve crisp results.

      Integrated garment hanger

      Integrated garment hanger

      Integrated garment hanger lets you easily hang your garments like shirts, dresses and trousers while using the steamer

      Safe to use on all garments

      Safe to use on all garments

      The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.

      Steam kills more than 99% of bacteria and dust mites*

      Steam kills more than 99% of bacteria and dust mites*

      Hot steam refreshes your clothes and kills more than 99% of bacteria and dust mites*. Less frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.

      Glove for extra protection during steaming

      Glove for extra protection during steaming

      Heat proof glove included to protect your hand during steaming.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Water tank capacity
        1400  ml
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.8  m

      • Accessories included

        Garment hanger
        Yes
        Glove for extra protection
        Yes
        StyleMat
        Yes
        Adjustable double pole
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Power
        1800  W
        Continuous steam
        35  g/min
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Ready to use
        2  minute(s)
        Variable steam levels
        5

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Size and weight

        Weight of iron
        0.33  kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        34.5 x 40 x 40 cm  cm
        Weight of board
        0.1  kg
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        27.7 x 31.5 x 30.9 cm  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        4.8  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        3.45  kg
        Pole dimensions extended
        155  cm

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      • * tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time (Technical Standard For Disinfection 2002-2.1.5)
      • Compared with GC509

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