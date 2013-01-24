Home
        Speed and result

        The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

        This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

        2000 Watt enables constant high steam output.

        Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

        Continuous high steam ouput for better crease removal

        Continuous high steam helps to remove though creases easily.

        Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

        The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

        Technical Specifications

        • Comfortable ironing

          Additional comfort
          • 360 degree cord freedom
          • Soft grip
          Anti-scale management
          Double Active Calc System
          No leakage
          Drip-stop system
          Safe in use
          Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended
          Water tank capacity
          300  ml

        • Crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 35 gr/min
          Spray
          Yes
          Steam Boost
          Up to 85 gr/min
          Vertical Steam
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Easy to set up and store
          Integrated cord storage solution
          Fast heat-up
          Yes

        • Smooth gliding

          Soleplate
          Careeza soleplate

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50-60
          Power
          2000
          Voltage
          220 - 240

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          285 x 120 x 145
          Product weight
          1,3

