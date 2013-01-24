  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 25 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Fabric Shaver

    GC026/30
    Find support for this product
    • Fabric Shaver Fabric Shaver Fabric Shaver
      -{discount-value}

      Fabric Shaver

      GC026/30
      Find support for this product

      Similar products

      See all Iron Accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Fabric Shaver

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Fabric Shaver

        Revive your old garments instantly

        • Removes fabric pills
        • Suitable for all garments
        • 2 Philips AA batteries incl.
        Large blade surface for covering a large area at once

        Large blade surface for covering a large area at once

        Large blade surface ensures that larger area of the garment is covered at the same time, hence less strokes are needed to make your garment look new again

        Up to 8800 rounds/min blade rotation for effective removal

        Up to 8800 rounds/min blade rotation for effective removal

        Blades rotate up to 8800 rounds/min for effective and quick removal of the fabric pills from your garments

        The pill container is easy to remove and empty

        The pill container is easy to remove and empty

        The container, where the shaved off pills are stored, is easy to remove and empty.

        3 sizes of holes in the mesh to tackle all sizes of pills

        3 sizes of holes in the mesh to tackle all sizes of pills

        Due to the mesh with 3 different sizes of holes, all sizes of fabric pills will be drawn into it and effectively removed from the fabric.

        Height adjustment cap for the most delicate garments

        Height adjustment cap for the most delicate garments

        The height adjustment cap enables you to remove fabric pills even from the most delicate garments

        The cleaning brush helps to clean your appliance after use

        The cleaning brush helps to clean your appliance after use

        The cleaning brush helps to easily clean your appliance after use. Please follow the quick start guide included in the packaging to clean the appliance.

        2 Philips AA bateries are included in the package

        2 Philips AA bateries are included in the package

        2 Philips AA bateries are included in the package.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          12,3 x 5,8 x 8 cm

        • Technical specifications

          Power type
          2 AA batteries

        • Accessories

          Delicate fabric protector
          Yes
          Brush
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations