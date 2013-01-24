Home
    Fabric Shaver

    GC026/00
      The Philips fabric shaver allows you to easily and quickly remove fabric pills from all types of garments. All your garments, whether it is your sweater or your blanket, will look like new again!

        Fabric Shaver

        Revive your old garments instantly

        • Removes fabric pills
        • Suitable for all garments
        • 2 Philips AA batteries incl.
        Large blade surface for covering a large area at once

        Large blade surface for covering a large area at once

        Large blade surface ensures that larger area of the garment is covered at the same time, hence less strokes are needed to make your garment look new again

        Up to 8800 rounds/min blade rotation for effective removal

        Up to 8800 rounds/min blade rotation for effective removal

        Blades rotate up to 8800 rounds/min for effective and quick removal of the fabric pills from your garments

        The pill container is easy to remove and empty

        The pill container is easy to remove and empty

        The container, where the shaved off pills are stored, is easy to remove and empty.

        3 sizes of holes in the mesh to tackle all sizes of pills

        3 sizes of holes in the mesh to tackle all sizes of pills

        Due to the mesh with 3 different sizes of holes, all sizes of fabric pills will be drawn into it and effectively removed from the fabric.

        Height adjustment cap for the most delicate garments

        Height adjustment cap for the most delicate garments

        The height adjustment cap enables you to remove fabric pills even from the most delicate garments

        The cleaning brush helps to clean your appliance after use

        The cleaning brush helps to clean your appliance after use

        The cleaning brush helps to easily clean your appliance after use. Please follow the quick start guide included in the packaging to clean the appliance.

        2 Philips AA bateries are included in the package

        2 Philips AA bateries are included in the package

        2 Philips AA bateries are included in the package.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Brush
          Yes
          Delicate fabric protector
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Power type
          2 AA batteries

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          12,3 x 5,8 x 8  cm

