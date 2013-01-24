Home
    Ironing board cover

    GC023/00
      Ironing board cover

      GC023/00
      AquaBlock anti-drip cover

      The AquaBlock anti-drip cover prevents condensed steam from dripping on the floor and makes gliding easy and smooth with its unique multi-layer construction. This board cover is ideal for ironing with a steam generator. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $42.95

      Ironing board cover

      AquaBlock anti-drip cover

      The AquaBlock anti-drip cover prevents condensed steam from dripping on the floor and makes gliding easy and smooth with its unique multi-layer construction. This board cover is ideal for ironing with a steam generator.

      AquaBlock anti-drip cover

      The AquaBlock anti-drip cover prevents condensed steam from dripping on the floor and makes gliding easy and smooth with its unique multi-layer construction. This board cover is ideal for ironing with a steam generator. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $42.95

      Ironing board cover

      AquaBlock anti-drip cover

      The AquaBlock anti-drip cover prevents condensed steam from dripping on the floor and makes gliding easy and smooth with its unique multi-layer construction. This board cover is ideal for ironing with a steam generator. See all benefits

        AquaBlock anti-drip cover

        Ideal for steam generators

        • AquaBlock
        No water drips on the floor: AquaBlock cover technology

        No water drips on the floor: AquaBlock cover technology

        AquaBlock is a unique technology that prevents condensed steam from dripping on the floor, making this board cover the ideal ironing surface for steam generator irons.

        Multi-layer construction for easy and smooth gliding

        Multi-layer construction for easy and smooth gliding

        This board cover is based on a multi-layer construction with 4 layers providing: Heat-resistant during ironing, easy gliding, anti-drip protection and comfortable ironing.

        Universal fit for standard ironing boards 110-125 x 30-45cm

        Universal fit for standard ironing boards 110-125 x 30-45cm

        This replacement board cover is suitable for standard ironing board surfaces measuring 110-125cm long and 30-45cm wide.

        Easy-fit fastener system

        Easy-fit fastener system

        The board cover comes with a easy-fit fastener system which keeps it tightly adjusted to the ironing board.

        AquaBlock anti-drip cover

        AquaBlock anti-drip cover

        AquaBlock is a unique technology that prevents condensed steam from dripping on the floor, making this board cover the ideal ironing surface for steam generator irons.

        Technical Specifications

        • Board cover

          Anti-drip cover
          Yes
          Board cover design
          Butterfly
          Universal cover
          Yes

        • Replacement

          Suitable for
          GC220

        • Green efficiency

          Product packaging
          100% recycable
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

