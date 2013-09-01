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    • Replacement cover for prolonged performance Replacement cover for prolonged performance Replacement cover for prolonged performance

      Easy8 Ironing board cover

      GC020/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews
      1 award

      Replacement cover for prolonged performance

      Use this special replacement board cover for Easy8 ironing board for prolonged performance, including covers for the ShoulderWings system. The covers are easy to place and fix on the board thanks to the easy-fit fastener system.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $29.95

      Easy8 Ironing board cover

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      Replacement cover for prolonged performance

      For Easy8 ironing board

      Easy-fit system

      Easy-fit system

      The covers come with easy-fit fastener system which keeps the board cover taut.

      Perfect for Easy8 board: 120x45 cm

      Perfect for Easy8 board: 120x45 cm

      The board cover is specially designed to be used with the Easy8 board. It also fits ironing boards with size 120x45 cm.

      Including ShoulderWings

      Including ShoulderWings

      Two replacement covers for the ShoulderWings are also included in the pack complete with the easy-fit fastener.

      Ironing with 60% less noise*

      Ironing with 60% less noise*

      Ironing experience is more convenient with the replacement cover that gives more silent ironing with 60% less noise reduction in sound power versus multilayer board cover

      Smooth ironing without water drips on the floor

      Smooth ironing without water drips on the floor

      AquaBlock is a unique technology that prevents condensed steam from dripping on the floor, making this board cover the ideal ironing surface for steam generator irons.

      Ideal for steam generator irons

      This replacement board cover is suitable for Philips steam generators

      Technical Specifications

      • Board cover

        Top layer
        100% Cotton
        Fourth layer
        Felt
        Second layer
        Foam
        Third layer
        Anti-drip

      • Technical specifications

        Board cover design
        Fresh ornamental
        Board size
        120x45  cm
        Cover size
        130x55  cm
        Fastener
        Easy-fit fastener
        Foam layer thickness
        3  mm
        ShoulderWings
        Included

      • Replacement

        Suitable for
        GC240

      Badge-D2C

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      • Reduction in sound power versus multilayer board cover

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