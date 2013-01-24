Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Replacement cover for prolonged performance
Use this special replacement board cover for Easy8 ironing board for prolonged performance, including covers for the ShoulderWings system. The covers are easy to place and fix on the board thanks to the easy-fit fastener system.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Replacement cover for prolonged performance
Use this special replacement board cover for Easy8 ironing board for prolonged performance, including covers for the ShoulderWings system. The covers are easy to place and fix on the board thanks to the easy-fit fastener system.
Replacement cover for prolonged performance
Use this special replacement board cover for Easy8 ironing board for prolonged performance, including covers for the ShoulderWings system. The covers are easy to place and fix on the board thanks to the easy-fit fastener system.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Replacement cover for prolonged performance
Use this special replacement board cover for Easy8 ironing board for prolonged performance, including covers for the ShoulderWings system. The covers are easy to place and fix on the board thanks to the easy-fit fastener system.
The covers come with easy-fit fastener system which keeps the board cover taut.
The board cover is specially designed to be used with the Easy8 board. It also fits ironing boards with size 120x45 cm.
Two replacement covers for the ShoulderWings are also included in the pack complete with the easy-fit fastener.
Ironing experience is more convenient with the replacement cover that gives more silent ironing with 60% less noise reduction in sound power versus multilayer board cover
AquaBlock is a unique technology that prevents condensed steam from dripping on the floor, making this board cover the ideal ironing surface for steam generator irons.
This replacement board cover is suitable for Philips steam generators
Board cover
Technical specifications
Replacement
GC240/05
GC026/00