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    • Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge* Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge* Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge*

      PerfectCare Pure Anti-scale cartridge

      GC002/00

      Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge*

      Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge is suitable for the PerfectCare Pure steam generators equipped with the Pure Steam technology. It will eliminate 99% of the calc and increase life by 5 times

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      PerfectCare Pure Anti-scale cartridge

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      Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge*

      99% calc free, increase lifetime by 5 times

      • Eliminates 99% of the calc
      • Suitable for PerfectCare Pure
      3 months of ironing

      3 months of ironing

      The lifetime of your cartridge depends on the water hardness where you live and the number of hours you spend ironing per week; In average, 1 cartridge provides 3 months of ironing time.

      5 years of warranty against scale

      5 years of warranty against scale

      The Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge will efficiently protect your PerfectCare Pure against any scale damage. Your appliance is guaranteed 5 years against scale.

      99% calc-free with PureSteam Anti-scale cartridge

      99% calc-free with PureSteam Anti-scale cartridge

      PureSteam Anti-scale cartridge filters 99% of scale from tap water. It ensures consistent steam flow and prevents calc residues on clothes.

      Replace the cartridge when your appliance warns you

      Replace the cartridge when your appliance warns you

      PerfectCare Pure warns you when the Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge needs to be replaced. The anti-calc replacement light starts flashing, your appliance starts beeping and then stops to prevent you from damaging it and getting dirts on your clothes.To continue using your appliance in the best conditions, you can either use demineralized water while keeping the old cartridge inside, or replace it by a new Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge.

      Increase lifetime by 5 times

      Increase lifetime by 5 times

      It prevents your appliance from any scale damage and increase the lifetime of your appliance by 5 times.

      The most effective anti-scale system

      The most effective anti-scale system

      The unique Philips PureSteam Anti-scale cartridge is proven to be the most effective integrated anti-scale system.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Product dimensions
        9.4 x 5.4 x 6.8  cm
        Product weight
        0.19  kg
        Number of cartridges in pack
        1

      • Replacement

        Suitable for
        PerfectCare Pure
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      • It is possible that the product looks darker and wetter than in the package picture as it has been pre-treated with demineralized water to ensure best performance.

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