Replace the cartridge when your appliance warns you

PerfectCare Pure warns you when the Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge needs to be replaced. The anti-calc replacement light starts flashing, your appliance starts beeping and then stops to prevent you from damaging it and getting dirts on your clothes.To continue using your appliance in the best conditions, you can either use demineralized water while keeping the old cartridge inside, or replace it by a new Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge.