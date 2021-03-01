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    • Original humidification filter for 2/3000 Series Original humidification filter for 2/3000 Series Original humidification filter for 2/3000 Series

      Humidifier 2000 and 3000 Series Humidification filter

      FY3446/30

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Original humidification filter for 2/3000 Series

      The original Philips humidification filter perfectly fits your appliance, ensuring consistently high performance. It uses NanoCloud technology to release invisible mist, humidifying the air with up to 99% less bacteria spread (1)

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      Humidifier 2000 and 3000 Series Humidification filter

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      Original humidification filter for 2/3000 Series

      NanoCloud Technology with hygienic humidification

      • Compatible with 2000 and 3000 Series
      • In the box: 1 filter
      • Lifespan of 6 months
      • Original Philips filter
      Compatible with Philips humidifiers 2000 and 3000 Series

      Compatible with Philips humidifiers 2000 and 3000 Series

      Replacement filters for Philips 2000 and 3000 Series humidifier: HU2716, HU2718, HU3916, HU3918. You can find your humidifier model on the bottom of the device.

      Long life filters up to 6 months

      Long life filters up to 6 months

      The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 6 months (1), reducing hassle and costs

      Original Philips filter for best performance

      Original Philips filter for best performance

      The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.

      Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud technology

      Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud technology

      No technology releases cleaner water vapor than NanoCloud. Its ultra-fine mist is invisible to the naked eye and extremely difficult for bacteria to adhere to. Humidify air with up to 99,9% fewer bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers, safe to use with tap water. (2)

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product type
        Humidification filter
        Included in the box
        1x filter
        Lifetime
        Up to 6 months

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Height
        145 mm
        Product Weight
        0.155 kg
        Product Width
        130 mm
        Product Length
        190 mm
        Package Length
        157 mm
        Package Width
        200 mm
        Package Height
        200 mm
        Package Weight
        0.33 kg

      • Replacement

        For Philips humidifiers
        HU3918, HU2716, HU2718, HU3916

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      • (1) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
      • (2) Compared to standard ultrasonic humidification modules that do not contain additional technology to reduce the spread of bacteria, tested by an independent laboratory

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