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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9351/71
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9351/71
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9351/71
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9351/71
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9351/71
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9351/71
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9351/71
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9351/71
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9351/71
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9351/71
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9351/71
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9351/71

Discontinued

PowerPro CompactBagless vacuum cleaner

FC9351/71

4.1

| (113) Reviews

2 awards

Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5

With the Philips Bagless Vacuum 3000 Series, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to PowerCyclone 5 technology and our MultiClean nozzle.

See all benefits

Compact, yet powerful

Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5

  • 1900 W

  • PowerCyclone 5

  • Allergy H13 filter

1900W durable motor for high suction power

1900W durable motor for high suction power

Durable 1900W motor generates up to 370W of high suction power for thorough cleaning results.

PowerCyclone 5 maintains high performance for longer

PowerCyclone 5 maintains high performance for longer

PowerCyclone 5 technology accelerates the air flow in the cylindrical chamber to separate dust from the air and maintain high performance and strong suction power for longer.

MultiClean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

MultiClean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

MultiClean nozzle is designed to seal closely to the floor to ensure thorough cleaning across all floor types.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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  • Image of VRS_AWARD-1679559

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

113

Reviews

05/10/2026

Singapore

Singapore

Philips compact vacuum

It works well as advertised. Compact but good suction. Will need time to see if quality holds.

This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC9352/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC9352/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

24/12/2024

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Compact and very powerful vacuum cleaner.

A powerful machine that roars loudly, it picks up every bit and piece of dirt and dust along the way. The extension pipe is a great addition, as you can conveniently store it with the vacuum in the plastic container.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC9352/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC9352/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

01/11/2024

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Meet my expectation n usage

Had used philip vacuum cleaners many times before. Gd design n reliable. Acceptable noice level.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC9350/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Compact FC9350/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to PowerPro Compact FC8471/01

  2. Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.