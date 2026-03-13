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2 year warranty
30-day return
Free delivery from $150
PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner
Discontinued
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FC9351/71
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Eco passport Philips Marathon Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner - English (US)
EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
All (4)
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
Are the accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
How should I clean the filter of my Philips vacuum cleaner?
How to clean the dust container of my Philips Bagless Vacuum
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner does not switch on
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner is overheating
My Philips vacuum cleaner has low suction power
I feel electric shocks when using my Philips vacuum cleaner
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner produces an unusual sound