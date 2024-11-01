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    • Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5 Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5 Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5

      PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner

      FC9350/71

      Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5

      With the Philips Bagless Vacuum 3000 Series, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to PowerCyclone 5 technology and our MultiClean nozzle.

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      PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner

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      Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5

      Compact, yet powerful

      • 1800 W
      • PowerCyclone 5
      • Allergy H13 filter
      1800W durable motor for high suction power

      1800W durable motor for high suction power

      Durable 1800W motor generates up to 360W of high suction power for thorough cleaning results.

      PowerCyclone 5 maintains high performance for longer

      PowerCyclone 5 maintains high performance for longer

      PowerCyclone 5 technology accelerates the air flow in the cylindrical chamber to separate dust from the air and maintain high performance and strong suction power for longer.

      MultiClean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

      MultiClean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

      MultiClean nozzle is designed to seal closely to the floor to ensure thorough cleaning across all floor types.

      Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

      Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

      Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand, to help minimize dust cloud.

      Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

      Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

      Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

      Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

      Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

      The fully-sealed filtration system captures >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dust mites - for allergy sufferers and anyone demanding a higher level of hygiene. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13**.

      ActiveLock couplings easily adjust to every task

      ActiveLock couplings easily adjust to every task

      ActiveLock couplings allow attachments to easily fit to the telescopic tube with a simple snap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        MultiClean nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Integrated brush
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip

      • Compatibility

        Relevant filter variant
        FC8010/02

      • Design

        Color
        Deep black

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        525 x 320 x 315  mm
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        406 x 285 x 238  mm
        Weight of product
        4.5  kg

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1600  W
        Sound power level
        82  dB
        Input power (max)
        1800  W
        Suction power (max)
        360  W

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        1.5  l
        Exhaust filter
        Allergy H13 filter
        Motor filter
        Washable filter
        Filtration level
        HEPA13 level**

      • Usability

        Action radius
        9  m
        Tube coupling
        ActiveLock
        Carrying handle
        Front
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Cord length
        6  m
        Wheel type
        Plastic

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      • Compared to PowerPro Compact FC8471/01
      • *Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.

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