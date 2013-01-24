Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Steam Plus

    Sweep and Steam Cleaner

    FC8056/01
    Find support for this product
    Overall rating / 5
    • Keep your floors shiny clean with steam Keep your floors shiny clean with steam Keep your floors shiny clean with steam
      -{discount-value}

      Steam Plus Sweep and Steam Cleaner

      FC8056/01
      Find support for this product

      Keep your floors shiny clean with steam

      Replacement kit ready to use with two washable and reusable microfiber pads; and an Active calc filter to prolong the lifetime of your Philips SteamPlus steam cleaner. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $29.95

      Steam Plus Sweep and Steam Cleaner

      Keep your floors shiny clean with steam

      Replacement kit ready to use with two washable and reusable microfiber pads; and an Active calc filter to prolong the lifetime of your Philips SteamPlus steam cleaner. See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Steam Plus

      Steam Plus

      Sweep and Steam Cleaner

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Keep your floors shiny clean with steam

      Compatible with SteamPlus FC7020 steam cleaner

      • 2 washable micro-fiber brushes
      • 1 active calc filter
      • Replace every 6 months
      • Compatible with FC7020...21
      Easy to change and attach

      Easy to change and attach

      2 washable and durable microfiber pads are included. The soft microfiber material gently loosens, lifts, and absorbs dust and dirt. Removing dirt effectively and gently. The microfiber pads are machine-washable and easy to attach and remove. We recommend to exchange each pad every 6 months, to enjoy the most hygienic cleaning results with the SteamPlus steam cleaner.

      Extend lifetime of your SteamPlus cleaner

      Extend lifetime of your SteamPlus cleaner

      The SteamPlus is specially developed to clean using tap water. Its Active Calc Filter decalcifies water automatically. We advise to replace the Active Calc Filter at least every 6 months to prevent calcification and enjoy great performance over lifetime.Easily exchange the filter located underneath the water tank container for extending the lifetime of your SteamPlus steam cleaner.

      Technical Specifications

      • Contains

        Micropads
        2x
        Active Calc Filter
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Payment

          We accept the following payment methods:
          Visa - payment method
          MasterCard - payment method
          PayPal - payment method

          Help with your online order

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order