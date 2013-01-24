Home
    AquaTrio vacuum cleaner exchange brushes

    FC8054/02
    Renew for perfect performance
      -{discount-value}

      AquaTrio vacuum cleaner exchange brushes

      FC8054/02
      Renew for perfect performance

      Renew the perfect performance and keep hygiene high by exchanging the AquaTrio vacuum cleaner brushes every 6 months. The uniquely developed microfiber brushes clean and absorb with maximum capacity, while being gentle to your floors. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $49.95

      AquaTrio vacuum cleaner exchange brushes

      Renew for perfect performance

      Renew the perfect performance and keep hygiene high by exchanging the AquaTrio vacuum cleaner brushes every 6 months. The uniquely developed microfiber brushes clean and absorb with maximum capacity, while being gentle to your floors. See all benefits

      Renew for perfect performance

      For optimal cleaning results replace every 6months

      • 2 washable micro-fiber brushes
      • For all hard and wooden floors
      • Replace every 6 months
      Suitable for all wooden floors like wood, parquet etc.

      Suitable for all wooden floors like wood, parquet etc.

      Suitable for all wooden floors like wood, parquet etc. *

      Powerful and gentle micro-fiber brushes deliver 6700 rpm

      Powerful and gentle micro-fiber brushes deliver 6700 rpm

      Powerful and gentle micro-fiber brushes of your Philips vacuum cleaner delivers 6700 rpm to effectively remove all dirt and stains.

      For parquet, laminate, vinyl, ceramic, natural stone etc.

      For parquet, laminate, vinyl, ceramic, natural stone etc.

      Technical Specifications

      • Suitable for

        AquaTrioPro
        • FC7080
        • FC7088
        • FC7090
        • FC7070

          • Not suitable for any soft floors like carpets, carpet tiles, rugs etc. or wooden floors that are not suitable for wet mopping

