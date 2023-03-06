Search terms

        12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

        LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever*

        • 12 Beverages
        • LatteGo milk solution
        • Chrome
        • TFT display
        Silky-smooth cappuccino; freshly brewed by yourself at home.

        Silky-smooth cappuccino; freshly brewed by yourself at home.

        Enjoy silky-smooth cappuccino, even with your favourite plant-based milk alternatives. Thanks to the cyclonic frothing technology, LatteGo transforms various types of milk and plant-based alternatives with the right amount of fat and protein into the best possible dense layer of foam.

        Enjoy 12 coffees at your fingertips, including café au lait

        Enjoy 12 coffees at your fingertips, including café au lait

        Every moment has its own kind of coffee to enjoy. From powerful espresso to indulgent cappuccino, your fully automatic espresso machine delviers a perfect in-cup results without any fuss in no time.

        Easy selection of your coffee with the intuitive display

        Easy selection of your coffee with the intuitive display

        There's little standing between you and your next delicious cup of coffee with our easy to use display. In a few steps you can customize your fresh-bean flavor and flow smoothly from craving to cup.

        Adjust aroma and volume with the coffee customizer

        Adjust aroma and volume with the coffee customizer

        Make any coffee your own with the coffee customizer's easily adjustable settings for intensity, coffee and milk length.

        Even more flavor thanks to the extra shot function

        Even more flavor thanks to the extra shot function

        Boost your drink's intensity with the coffee customizer's extra-shot feature, which adds powerful flavor without the bitterness.

        The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup**

        The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup**

        The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.

        Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

        Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

        Our durable ceramic grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        Bring out the full flavor of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. Our sharp-edged grinders extract the best aroma and flavour from your beans. Made from 100% ceramic material which ensures they last for at least 20.000 cups, from coarse to ultra-fine.

        Exceptionally easy to clean with LatteGo: 2 parts, no tubes

        Exceptionally easy to clean with LatteGo: 2 parts, no tubes

        For your convenience, you can put LatteGo drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

        Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to AquaClean

        Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to AquaClean

        By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups***, while enjoying clear and purified water.

        Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

        Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

        The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

        Premium machine, elegantly designed for your kitchen

        Premium machine, elegantly designed for your kitchen

        Your coffee takes center-stage thanks to the appliance's elegant design. The chromed front provides a premium backdrop for every cup of coffee and adds an extra touch of class to your kitchen.

        Your perfect cup, every time, thanks to 4 user profiles

        Enjoy coffee you love the same way every time with four user profiles that store your customized recipes. With an extra guest profile, your visitors can savor a coffee exactly the way they like, without changing yours.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Romania
          Designed in
          Italy

        • General specifications

          Adjustable spout height
          85 - 145  mm
          Milk Solution
          LatteGo
          Ease of cleaning & maintenance
          AquaClean filter compatible
          Dishwasher safe parts
          • Drip tray
          • LatteGo
          Type of display
          TFT

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Measuring scoop
          • Water hardness test strip
          • AquaClean filter
          • Grease tube
          • LatteGo storage lid

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          100  cm
          Color(s)
          Black
          Voltage
          230  V
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Capacity milk carafe
          0.26  L
          Capacity water tank
          1.8  L
          Capacity waste container
          12  servings
          Coffee bean capacity
          275  g
          Weight of product
          8  kg
          Waste container
          Frontal access
          Water tank
          Frontal access
          Filter compatibility
          AquaClean
          Pump pressure
          15  bar
          Product dimensions
          246x372x433  mm
          Finishing
          Chromed

        • Customization

          Aroma Strength Settings
          5
          Coffee and Milk Length
          Adjustable
          Grinder Settings
          12
          Pre Brew Aroma control
          Yes
          User Profiles
          • 4
          • Guest
          Temperature settings
          3

        • Variety

          Beverages
          • Espresso
          • Coffee
          • Americano
          • Cappuccino
          • Latte Macchiato
          • Flat white
          • Café au Lait
          • Caffe Latte
          • Caffé crema
          • Ristretto
          • Espresso Lungo
          • Travel mug function
          • Frothed milk
          • Hot water
          Coffee Powder Option
          Yes
          Double Cup
          Yes
          Milk Double Cup
          No

        • Other features

          Removable brew group
          Yes
          Aroma Seal
          yes
          Guided descaling
          yes
          AquaClean
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          ECO setting
          Yes
          Power consumption brewing
          1500  W
          Recyclable packaging material
          > 95%

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

            • Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading One touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2018).
            • *Based on 70-82 °C.
            • **Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

