    Azur 8000 Series

    Steam Iron

    DST8020/20
      Azur 8000 Series Steam Iron

      DST8020/20
      Perfect results in no time

      Iron hassle-free with our new Philips Azur 8000 Series. Get started in no time with 2400 W for quick heat up and powerful performance. Our OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabrics for your peace of mind.

      Perfect results in no time

        Azur 8000 Series

        Azur 8000 Series

        Steam Iron

        Perfect results in no time

        No settings, no hassle

        • 2400 W Power
        • No burns guaranteed
        • SteamGlide Elite soleplate
        • 55 g/min continuous steam
        2400 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

        Get started on your ironing in no time with more power for fast heat-up.

        Up to 55g/min of strong continuous steam output

        With a continuous steam output of 55g/min, no glide over your garments is wasted so you can remove creases faster.

        240g steam boost tackles even the most stubborn creases

        240g strong steam boost to remove stubborn creases from all your garments.

        One optimal temperature setting, for no burns guaranteed

        One optimal setting for all ironable fabrics. For no burns, guaranteed. Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes.

        SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding & durability

        Smoothly glide over creases with the super-smooth SteamGlide Elite soleplate that is gentle on your clothes. Super-smooth SteamGlide Elite soleplate is durable, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

        Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

        The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.

        Iron more in one go with the 300 ml water tank

        Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Auto shut-off after 8 minutes

        To give you peace of mind the steam iron automatically switches itself off after 8 minutes.

        Quick calc release for long lasting performance

        The quick calc release helps to maintain peak performance by removing calcium build-up or limescale.

        Technical Specifications

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Quick Calc Release

        • Technical specifications

          Weight of iron
          1.78  kg

        • Design

          Color
          Light Blue

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide Elite Rosecopper
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Power cord length
          2.5  m
          Integrated power plug
          Yes
          Auto shut-off
          Yes

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Crease removal

          Reaching tricky areas
          Pointed tip

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide Elite
          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          55  g/min
          Power
          3000  W
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Shot of steam
          240  g

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

