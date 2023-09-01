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    • Perfect results in no time Perfect results in no time Perfect results in no time

      Azur 8000 Series Steam Iron

      DST8020/20

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews
      2 awards

      Perfect results in no time

      Iron hassle-free with our new Philips Azur 8000 Series. Get started in no time with 2400 W for quick heat up and powerful performance. Our OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabrics for your peace of mind.

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      Azur 8000 Series Steam Iron

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      Perfect results in no time

      No settings, no hassle

      • 2400 W Power
      • No burns guaranteed
      • SteamGlide Elite soleplate
      • 55 g/min continuous steam
      2400 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      2400 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      Get started on your ironing in no time with more power for fast heat-up.

      Up to 55g/min of strong continuous steam output

      Up to 55g/min of strong continuous steam output

      With a continuous steam output of 55g/min, no glide over your garments is wasted so you can remove creases faster.

      240g steam boost tackles even the most stubborn creases

      240g steam boost tackles even the most stubborn creases

      240g strong steam boost to remove stubborn creases from all your garments.

      One optimal temperature setting, for no burns guaranteed

      One optimal temperature setting, for no burns guaranteed

      One optimal setting for all ironable fabrics. For no burns, guaranteed. Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes.

      SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding & durability

      SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding & durability

      Smoothly glide over creases with the super-smooth SteamGlide Elite soleplate that is gentle on your clothes. Super-smooth SteamGlide Elite soleplate is durable, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

      Iron more in one go with the 300 ml water tank

      Iron more in one go with the 300 ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Auto shut-off after 8 minutes

      Auto shut-off after 8 minutes

      To give you peace of mind the steam iron automatically switches itself off after 8 minutes.

      Quick calc release for long lasting performance

      Quick calc release for long lasting performance

      The quick calc release helps to maintain peak performance by removing calcium build-up or limescale.

      Vertical shots of steam for hanging clothes

      Vertical shots of steam for hanging clothes

      The vertical shots of steam let you freshen up garments on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. Press and release the steam boost trigger for shots of steam on demand.

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Quick Calc Release

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2400
        Weight of iron
        1.78  kg

      • Design

        Color
        Light Blue

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  nm
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Elite Rosecopper
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2.5  m
        Integrated power plug
        Yes
        Auto shut-off
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Crease removal

        Reaching tricky areas
        Pointed tip

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        55  g/min
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide Elite
        Power
        2400  W
        Shot of steam
        240  g
        Vertical Position
        Shots of steam on demand

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