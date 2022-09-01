7500 series HV (BLUE/GOLD)
2400W of pure power
Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance. See all benefits
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7500 series HV (BLUE/GOLD)
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7500 series
HV (BLUE/GOLD)
2400W of pure power
Steam power and control at your service
- 55 g/min continuous steam
- 260 g steam boost
- SteamGlide Elite soleplate
Up to 260 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Steam output up to 55g/min for faster crease removal
Strong and consistent steam output penetrates up to 50% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.
2400W for quick heat-up and powerful performance
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly.
Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron
Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning of your iron and a long-lasting steam performance.
Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended
The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds. On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.
SteamGlide Elite: Our best gliding and scratch resistance
Our exclusive SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding and maximum scratch resistance.
Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing
Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets and iron with confidence at any temperature.
Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank
Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.
Technical Specifications
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General Specification
- Product type
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Dry Steam Iron
- Heat up time
-
45 seconds
- Indicator light
-
Yes
- Soleplate name
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SteamGlide Elite
- Soleplate gliding performance
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Best
- Soleplate scratch resistance
-
Best
- Calc management
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Descaling and cleaning - Quick Calc Release
- Water spray
-
Yes
- Suitable for tap water
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Yes
- Water tank capacity
-
300 ml
- Variable steam levels
-
Yes
- Warranty/Guarantee
-
2 year worldwide guarantee
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Technical Specifications
- Power
-
2600 - 3200 W
- Pressure
-
55 g/min
- Drip stop
-
Yes
- Continuous steam rate
-
55 g/min
- Steam boost
-
260 g
- Voltage
-
220 - 240 V
-
Safety
- Automatic shut-off
-
Yes
-
Weight and Dimensions
- Product dimensions (WxHxL)
-
12.88 x 15.33 x 31.95 cm
- Package dimensions (WxHxL)
-
13.7 x 16.7 x 33.2 cm
- Power cord length
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2 m
- Iron weight
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1.6 kg
- Total weight with packaging
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1.82 kg
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Sustainability
- Energy-saving mode (Eco function)
-
Yes
- Product packaging
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100% recyclable
- User Manual
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100% recycled paper
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