    7500 series

    HV (BLUE/GOLD)

    DST7510/80
    • 3200W of pure power 3200W of pure power 3200W of pure power
      3200W of pure power

      Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance. See all benefits

        3200W of pure power

        Steam power and control at your service

        • 55 g/min continuous steam
        • 260 g steam boost
        • SteamGlide Elite soleplate

        Up to 260 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

        Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron

        Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning of your iron and a long-lasting steam performance.

        SteamGlide Elite: Our best gliding and scratch resistance

        Our exclusive SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding and maximum scratch resistance.

        Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

        Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets and iron with confidence at any temperature.

        2400W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

        Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly.

        Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

        The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds. On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Steam output up to 55g/min for faster crease removal

        Strong and consistent steam output penetrates up to 50% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Soleplate gliding performance
          4  stars
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide Elite
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          360 degree cord freedom
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Power cord length
          2  m
          Integrated power plug
          Yes
          Select steam level from handle
          Yes
          Soleplate scratch resistance
          5  stars
          Auto shut-off
          Yes
          Indicator light
          Yes

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Technology

          For all ironable fabrics
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Pressure
          55 g/min
          Power
          3200  W
          Continuous steam
          55  g/min
          Steam boost
          260  g
          Voltage
          240  V
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Ready to use
          2  minute(s)
          Variable steam levels
          Yes
          Water spray
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Product packaging
          100% recycable
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Quick Calc Release

        • Size and weight

          Weight of iron
          1.669  kg
          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          13.7 x 16.7 x 33.2  cm
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          12.88 x 15.33 x 31.95  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          1.908  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

