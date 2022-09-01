Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
3200W of pure power
Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
3200W of pure power
Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance. See all benefits
3200W of pure power
Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
3200W of pure power
Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance. See all benefits
HV (BLUE/GOLD)
Total:
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning of your iron and a long-lasting steam performance.
Our exclusive SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding and maximum scratch resistance.
Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets and iron with confidence at any temperature.
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly.
The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds. On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.
Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.
Strong and consistent steam output penetrates up to 50% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.
Easy to use
Guarantee
Technology
Fast crease removal
Green efficiency
Scale management
Size and weight
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.