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    • 2400W of pure power 2400W of pure power 2400W of pure power

      7500 series HV (BLUE/GOLD)

      DST7510/80

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      2400W of pure power

      Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance.

      See all benefits

      7500 series HV (BLUE/GOLD)

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      2400W of pure power

      Steam power and control at your service

      • 55 g/min continuous steam
      • 260 g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Elite soleplate

      Up to 260 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

      Steam output up to 55g/min for faster crease removal

      Strong and consistent steam output penetrates up to 50% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

      2400W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly.

      Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron

      Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning of your iron and a long-lasting steam performance.

      Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

      The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds. On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.

      SteamGlide Elite: Our best gliding and scratch resistance

      Our exclusive SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding and maximum scratch resistance.

      Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets and iron with confidence at any temperature.

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product type
        Dry Steam Iron
        Heat up time
        45 seconds
        Indicator light
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Elite
        Soleplate gliding performance
        Best
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        Best
        Calc management
        Descaling and cleaning - Quick Calc Release
        Water spray
        Yes
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Warranty/Guarantee
        2 year worldwide guarantee

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        2600 - 3200 W
        Pressure
        55 g/min
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Continuous steam rate
        55 g/min
        Steam boost
        260 g
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V

      • Safety

        Automatic shut-off
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        12.88 x 15.33 x 31.95 cm
        Package dimensions (WxHxL)
        13.7 x 16.7 x 33.2 cm
        Power cord length
        2 m
        Iron weight
        1.6 kg
        Total weight with packaging
        1.82 kg

      • Sustainability

        Energy-saving mode (Eco function)
        Yes
        Product packaging
        100% recyclable
        User Manual
        100% recycled paper

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