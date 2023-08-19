Search terms

    7000 Series

    HV Steam Iron Dark Blue

    DST7030/20
    Steam performance, guaranteed
      7000 Series HV Steam Iron Dark Blue

      DST7030/20
      Steam performance, guaranteed

      Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Plus soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance.

      7000 Series HV Steam Iron Dark Blue

      Steam performance, guaranteed

      Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Plus soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance. See all benefits

      Steam performance, guaranteed

      Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Plus soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance. See all benefits

      7000 Series HV Steam Iron Dark Blue

      Steam performance, guaranteed

      Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Plus soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance. See all benefits

        7000 Series

        7000 Series

        HV Steam Iron Dark Blue

        Steam performance, guaranteed

        Thanks to our improved steam boost

        • 50 g/min continuous steam
        • 250 g steam boost
        • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
        • Safety auto-off
        Up to 250 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        Up to 250 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

        Quick Calc release

        Quick Calc release

        Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning for your iron and a long-lasting steam performance.

        Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

        Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets and iron with confidence at any temperature.

        SteamGlide Plus soleplate

        SteamGlide Plus soleplate

        Our SteamGlide Plus soleplate delivers great gliding performance on all garments. Great scratch and wear resistance, non-stick and is easy to clean.

        2400W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

        2400W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

        Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly.

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank, allowing you to iron more clothes in one go.

        Vertical steam

        Vertical steam

        Vertical steam function allows you to refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from hanging fabrics such as curtains. No ironing board required.

        Steam output up to 50g/min for faster crease removal

        Steam output up to 50g/min for faster crease removal

        Strong and consistent steam output penetrates up to 50% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

        Easy temperature control

        Easy temperature control

        An elevated temperature control and variable steam setting is easy and precise to operate. You will always have the right temperature and steam for your garment.

        Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds. On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.

        Technical Specifications

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Quick Calc Release

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          2  m
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Water tank capacity
          300  ml

        • Design

          Color
          Dark Blue

        • Easy to use

          Drip stop
          Yes
          Auto shut-off
          Yes
          Variable steam settings
          Yes

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide Plus
          Continuous steam output
          50  g/min
          Power
          2800  W
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Steam boost
          250  g
          Spray
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Energy saving mode
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

