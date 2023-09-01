Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Steam performance, guaranteed Steam performance, guaranteed Steam performance, guaranteed

      7000 Series HV Steam Iron Dark Blue

      DST7030/20

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Steam performance, guaranteed

      Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Plus soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance.

      See all benefits

      7000 Series HV Steam Iron Dark Blue

      Similar products

      See all Steam Iron

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      7000 Series
      - {discount-value}

      7000 Series

      HV Steam Iron Dark Blue

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Steam performance, guaranteed

      Thanks to our improved steam boost

      • 50 g/min continuous steam
      • 250 g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
      • Safety auto-off
      Up to 250 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Up to 250 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

      Quick Calc release

      Quick Calc release

      Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning for your iron and a long-lasting steam performance.

      Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets and iron with confidence at any temperature.

      SteamGlide Plus soleplate

      SteamGlide Plus soleplate

      Our SteamGlide Plus soleplate delivers great gliding performance on all garments. Great scratch and wear resistance, non-stick and is easy to clean.

      2400W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      2400W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly.

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank, allowing you to iron more clothes in one go.

      Vertical steam

      Vertical steam

      Vertical steam function allows you to refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from hanging fabrics such as curtains. No ironing board required.

      Steam output up to 50g/min for faster crease removal

      Steam output up to 50g/min for faster crease removal

      Strong and consistent steam output penetrates up to 50% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

      Easy temperature control

      Easy temperature control

      An elevated temperature control and variable steam setting is easy and precise to operate. You will always have the right temperature and steam for your garment.

      Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds. On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Quick Calc Release

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        2  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Water tank capacity
        300  ml

      • Design

        Color
        Dark Blue

      • Easy to use

        Drip stop
        Yes
        Auto shut-off
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        50  g/min
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide Plus
        Power
        2800  W
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam boost
        250  g

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving mode
        Yes

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.