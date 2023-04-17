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USB power bank
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Powerful power bank
with a portable back-up power pack
20,000 mAh
3 USB charging ports
QC 3.0 and PD 3.0
PPS
3 USB ports charge three devices simultaneously
3 USB ports to charge three devices simultaneously
USB-C PD 20W charging port
Equipped with USB-C (Power Delivery) PD 20W fast charging port.
USB-A with QC fast charging
Quick Charge (QC) fast charging technology delivers faster charging by increasing voltage and current. It uses Quick Charge protocol to optimize charging speeds for compatible devices, reducing charge times
50% charge in 30 minutes
Fast charging - Charge your mobile phone empty to 50% in 30 minutes time.
Charging using USB-C Programmable Power Supply (PPS)
PPS (Programmable Power Supply) is a standard for fast charging technology for USB-C devices. This technology adjusts the voltage and current in real-time, depending on a device's charging status, feeding it with maximum power. A smart way to safely reduce charging time.
Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
LED power-indicator light
The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.
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