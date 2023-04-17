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    • Powerful power bank Powerful power bank Powerful power bank

      USB power bank

      DLP7721C/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Powerful power bank

      Big 20,000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. Fast charge your device with USB-C PD 3.0 Max 20W or USB-A port with QC 3.0 Max 18W output.

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      USB power bank

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      Powerful power bank

      with a portable back-up power pack

      • 20,000 mAh
      • 3 USB charging ports
      • QC 3.0 and PD 3.0
      • PPS

      3 USB ports charge three devices simultaneously

      3 USB ports to charge three devices simultaneously

      USB-C PD 20W charging port

      Equipped with USB-C (Power Delivery) PD 20W fast charging port.

      USB-A with QC fast charging

      Quick Charge (QC) fast charging technology delivers faster charging by increasing voltage and current. It uses Quick Charge protocol to optimize charging speeds for compatible devices, reducing charge times

      50% charge in 30 minutes

      Fast charging - Charge your mobile phone empty to 50% in 30 minutes time.

      Charging using USB-C Programmable Power Supply (PPS)

      PPS (Programmable Power Supply) is a standard for fast charging technology for USB-C devices. This technology adjusts the voltage and current in real-time, depending on a device's charging status, feeding it with maximum power. A smart way to safely reduce charging time.

      Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

      Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

      Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

      Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

      LED power-indicator light

      The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Materials
        PC + ABS

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        34  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        18
        Length
        13.4  inch
        Width
        24  cm
        Height
        22.5  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 13553 3
        Width
        9.4  inch
        Height
        8.9  inch

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        22  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Length
        8.7  inch
        Width
        10.7  cm
        Height
        20.5  cm
        Width
        4.2  inch
        Height
        8.1  inch
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 13553 0

      • Compatibility

        Works with the following
        USB charged devices

      • Power

        Battery Capacity
        20,000mAh 74Wh
        Power input
        Type-C 5V/3A, MicroUSB 5V/2A
        Output
        USB-C Max 20W USB-A Max 18w

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17  cm
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        3.5  cm
        Height
        6.7  inch
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 13553 6
        Width
        3.7  inch
        Depth
        1.4  inch

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        13.6  cm
        Width
        6.8  cm
        Depth
        2.75  cm
        Width
        2.7  inch
        Height
        5.4  inch
        Depth
        1.1  inch
        Weight
        0.355  kg
        Weight
        0.783  lb

      • Accessories

        Cables
        USB-C charging cable
        User Manual
        User Manual

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