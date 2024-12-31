2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
DLP5750/00
Versatile USB battery pack
Ultra slim 5000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. Dual USB to charge 2 devices simultaneously.
5,000 mAh
The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously
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