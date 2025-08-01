Search terms
DIS580/11
Proven results and superb patient experience
Help your patients achieve up to 8 shades whiter teeth in just 2 weeks with little-to-no sensitivity.* It is safe for enamel and easy to use. Ideal for patients who prefer whitening overnight.See all benefits
NiteWhite 10% CP
The in-vivo clinical study concluded that use of NiteWhite 10% CP for 14 days resulted in up to 8 shades color change.
Proven safe on enamel. Professional results your patients can trust
Designed to prevent tooth sensitivity caused by whitening. Gel contains potassium nitrate and sodium fluoride for patient comfort. 100% of patients confirmed they experienced little-to-no teeth sensitivity after 14 days of use *
88% of patients were satisfied with their results*
Dual Barrel technology keeps active gel and booster agents separate until patients apply gel to tray for the best balance of efficacy, safety and longevity. This feature maintains the ideal whitening pH, keeps the gel fresh and stable for longer shelf-life, and eliminates the need for refrigeration
