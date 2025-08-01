Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Proven results and superb patient experience Proven results and superb patient experience Proven results and superb patient experience

      Philips Zoom Take-Home Refill NiteWhite 10% CP

      DIS580/11

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Proven results and superb patient experience

      Help your patients achieve up to 8 shades whiter teeth in just 2 weeks with little-to-no sensitivity.* It is safe for enamel and easy to use. Ideal for patients who prefer whitening overnight.

      See all benefits

      Philips Zoom Take-Home Refill NiteWhite 10% CP

      Similar products

      See all Zoom NiteWhite

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Take-Home Refill
      - {discount-value}

      Take-Home Refill

      NiteWhite 10% CP

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Proven results and superb patient experience

      Safe, effective and easy-to-use whitening

      • 10% Carbamide Peroxide
      Proven up to 8 shades whiter in 2 weeks

      Proven up to 8 shades whiter in 2 weeks

      The in-vivo clinical study concluded that use of NiteWhite 10% CP for 14 days resulted in up to 8 shades color change.

      Proven safe on enamel

      Proven safe on enamel

      Proven safe on enamel. Professional results your patients can trust

      Little-to-no sensitivity*

      Little-to-no sensitivity*

      Designed to prevent tooth sensitivity caused by whitening. Gel contains potassium nitrate and sodium fluoride for patient comfort. 100% of patients confirmed they experienced little-to-no teeth sensitivity after 14 days of use *

      Results that patients love

      Results that patients love

      88% of patients were satisfied with their results*

      Dual Barrel technology for reliable whitening

      Dual Barrel technology for reliable whitening

      Dual Barrel technology keeps active gel and booster agents separate until patients apply gel to tray for the best balance of efficacy, safety and longevity. This feature maintains the ideal whitening pH, keeps the gel fresh and stable for longer shelf-life, and eliminates the need for refrigeration

      Technical Specifications

      • Box content

        Number of syringes
        3 (3 treatments per syringe)
        Number of clamshells
        1
        Quick Start Guide
        No
        Tray Case
        No
        Shade guide
        No
        Instructions for use
        Yes
        EVA sheets
        No
      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • n=48, USA, 2024. participants using NiteWhite 10% CP once daily for 14 days.

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.