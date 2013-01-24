Home
    A whiter smile today
      Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed In-chair whitening treatment

      DIS577/01
      A whiter smile today

      With Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed, you can achieve your maximum whitest smile with just one 45-minute treatment by your dental professional. No wonder Philips Zoom is the #1 most requested professional whitening brand by patients in the US. See all benefits

      With Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed, you can achieve your maximum whitest smile with just one 45-minute treatment by your dental professional. No wonder Philips Zoom is the #1 most requested professional whitening brand by patients in the US. See all benefits

        A whiter smile today

        Light activated whitening system

        • WhiteSpeed Accelerator

        Your maximum whitest smile

        Why wait for results when you can have whiter teeth now? With Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed lamp, you can achieve your whitest smile in just one 45 minute visit to your dentist’s practice.

        Light-activated technology for powerful whitening

        Unlike many other systems, Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed uses a proprietary LED light to accelerate whitening for maximum results in minimal time.

        Recommended and administered by your dental professional

        Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed is administered by your dental professional, so you know it’s the best, healthiest option for your teeth.

        Proven safe and effective on teeth and gums

        Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed lamp is backed by studies that have shown it is safe and effective for your teeth and gums. 95% of patients surveyed agree Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed lamp produces excellent results.*

        Adjustable intensity settings

        Unlike some other whitening systems, Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed has adjustable intensity settings and can be customised to eliminate sensitivity to maximize your comfort. In fact, over 90% of people surveyed experienced little to no sensitivity with Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed lamp.

        14 million smiles and counting****

        The Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed lamp is part of the popular Philips Zoom whitening family, the #1 patient-requested professional whitening brand that’s been trusted by over 14 million people already****. In fact, Zoom WhiteSpeed has a 96% patient satisfaction rate; results based on a 500 person U.S. study*. It also comes from the same creators of popular brands you know and love, including Philips Sonicare and BreathRx, and was designed to help improve the health of your smile.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Maximum whitening
          ***
          Professional
          Single 45 min dental visit (excluding preparation time)
          Clinically proven
          up to 8 shades in 45 min*****

        • Proven safe

          Sensitivity management
          Adjustable light intensity
          Safe
          Little to no sensitivity

            • Survey of US patients
            • *Not all products may be available in all countries, please contact your local Philips representative for a full list of Philips Zoom products.
            • * *May vary depending on the procedure.
            • *** Internal sales data
            • **** Dr. Penchas Clinical Study 2011

