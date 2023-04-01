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    • Powerful yet quiet cooling Powerful yet quiet cooling Powerful yet quiet cooling

      5000 series Tower Fan

      CX5535/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Powerful yet quiet cooling

      Enjoy powerful cooling with minimal noise and energy usage. Designed for high performance, this self-rotating fan brings a quick cooling effect to the entire room. Optionally, it can also infuse the air with your favorite scents.

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      5000 series Tower Fan

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      Powerful yet quiet cooling

      Performance, quality, and comfort

      • Fan airflow 2230 m3/h
      • Remote controller
      • 105 cm slim design
      • Suitable for aroma diffusion
      Large airflow coverage for comfortable cooling

      Large airflow coverage for comfortable cooling

      Our air outlet is designed to be wide and high, providing maximum coverage and quickly cooling the entire room. With a 60° oscillation feature, the fan can reach wherever you need it, ensuring that the entire room is cool and comfortable.

      A mode for every mood

      A mode for every mood

      Fully customize your fan's performance to your needs, whether you prefer a gentle breeze or a more powerful blast of air, with its three speed settings. With three versatile modes (Normal, Natural Breeze, Silent Sleep), you can choose the perfect mode to suit your preferences and fully customize your comfort.

      Ultra-quiet cooling, as low as 28 dB

      Ultra-quiet cooling, as low as 28 dB

      At 28 dB, the fan is even quieter than a whisper at the lowest speed setting. Enjoy a calm environment for working, reading and sleeping without distraction.

      Aromatherapy add-on to refresh your home

      Aromatherapy add-on to refresh your home

      Enhance the cooling experience by infusing the breeze with your favorite essential oils, creating a soothing and rejuvenating sensory atmosphere. The optional aroma-diffuser add-on allows you to create the perfect ambiance for relaxation and well-being (1).

      Quiet Sleep mode for a comfortable night

      Quiet Sleep mode for a comfortable night

      Experience a cool and peaceful night's sleep with the Quiet Sleep mode. This mode gradually decreases the fan speed to the lowest setting, helping you fall asleep naturally while also conserving energy.

      Feel the breeze with the Natural breeze mode

      Feel the breeze with the Natural breeze mode

      Bring the refreshing feeling of an outdoor breeze into your room with the Natural breeze mode and enjoy a more natural and invigorating indoor experience.

      Save energy and reduce hassle with the timer feature

      Save energy and reduce hassle with the timer feature

      Set the timer for anywhere between 1 and 7 hours, allowing you to enjoy a cool breeze for the perfect amount of time while also conserving energy and reducing costs. Our 40W tower fan is energy-efficient, using less energy than a traditional light bulb.

      Slim and space saving design

      Slim and space saving design

      A minimalistic, eye-catching design that blends seamlessly with any decor. The slim and space-saving design makes it perfect for use in bedrooms, offices, kitchens, and other areas where space is at a premium. Place your tower fan in the corner or against a wall without it getting in the way of things.

      60° oscillation reaches anywhere you need

      60° oscillation reaches anywhere you need

      Optimum oscillation that ensures air is circulated throughout your room. No more hot spots or stuffy air, just a comfortable and cool experience.

      Convenience at your fingertips with remote and touch panel

      Convenience at your fingertips with remote and touch panel

      The feather touch control panel and ergonomic remote controller makes our tower fan a pleasure to use and have in any room.

      Thoroughly tested for durability and quality

      Thoroughly tested for durability and quality

      With over 80 years of air care expertise, Philips performs over 110 rigorous tests on their tower fans before release, ensuring exceptional quality and performance. Our high-quality copper motor ensures consistent, powerful airflow, delivering peak performance and unmatched comfort day after day.

      Added peace of mind with the child lock

      Added peace of mind with the child lock

      Keep your little ones and tower fan safe from each other. This safety feature prevents curious hands from fiddling with the fans setting and lets you relax, worry-free.

      High performance, durable copper motor

      High performance, durable copper motor

      Our top-quality copper motor is built to perform, day after day. It generates strong airflow while making minimal noise, giving you the best of performance and comfort.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product type
        Tower Fan
        Color
        White
        Primary Material
        Plastic

      • Technical Specifications

        Maximum power
        40W
        Min. sound level
        28 dB(A)
        Max. sound level
        46 dB(A)

      • Performance

        Fan airflow
        2230 m³/h

      • Usability

        Sleep mode
        Yes
        Natural mode
        Yes
        Aroma diffuser
        Yes
        Speed settings
        3
        Timer
        Yes
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Oscillation
        60°
        Interface
        Touch
        Remote control
        Yes

      • Safety feature

        Child lock
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        31.0cm
        Product Width
        31.0cm
        Product Height
        104.8cm
        Product Weight
        4.5kg
        Package Length
        23.8cm
        Package Width
        23.8cm
        Package Height
        109.5cm
        Package Weight
        6.1kg

      • Energy Efficiency

        Stand-by power consumption
        <2W
        Voltage
        220-240V
        Frequency
        50/60Hz

      • Maintenance

        Warranty
        2 years

      • Compatibility

        Included Accessories 1
        Aroma pad
        Related Accessories 1
        FY5100

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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      • (1) No essential oils included with the purchase of this product.
      • (2) The average sound level, based on IEC 60704-2-7:2020.

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