    Drip tray

    CP1138
      This drip tray collects residual water from your device. It is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with PHILIPS3000 & PHILIPS 4000 See all benefits

      This drip tray collects residual water from your device. It is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with PHILIPS3000 & PHILIPS 4000 See all benefits

      Please check specifications for compatible product

      • PHILIPS 4000
      • Removable for easy cleaning
      • Not dishwasher proof

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types :
        • HD8847
        • HD8834

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

