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    • Drip tray Drip tray Drip tray

      Drip tray

      CP1138

      Drip tray

      This drip tray collects residual water from your device. It is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with PHILIPS3000 & PHILIPS 4000

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Drip tray

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      Drip tray

      Please check specifications for compatible product

      • PHILIPS 4000
      • Removable for easy cleaning
      • Not dishwasher proof

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types :
        • HD8847
        • HD8834
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