    Saeco GranBaristo Exchangeable bean container

      Experiment with coffee flavors

      You can now change beans with only one click. Enjoy the pleasure of playing with beans and find the perfect fit for every preference and moment of the day.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Experiment with coffee flavors

      You can now change beans with only one click. Enjoy the pleasure of playing with beans and find the perfect fit for every preference and moment of the day.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Experiment with coffee flavors

        Unique Coffee Bean Switcher

        • Transparent black
        • for GranBaristo machines
        • Switch coffee roasts easily
        Sealed container thanks to its silicon rubber

        Sealed container thanks to its silicon rubber

        The full aromas of your favorite beans will be perfectly preserved thanks to our sealed container

        Stackable/fitting with the fridge for easier storage

        Stackable/fitting with the fridge for easier storage

        Our Bean Switcher is stakable and you can even put it in the refrigerator for easier storage

        Userfriendly unlocking system for easy removal

        The Bean Switcher is very easy to remove thanks to our patented unlocking system.

        UV resistant

        Your beans will be protected from UV light thus guaranteeing perfect freshness

        Simply with fresh water

        Our Bean Switcher is very easy to clean, simply with fresh water

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Romania

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          0.4 kg

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Plastic

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

