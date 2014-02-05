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  • The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco
  • The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco
  • The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco
  • The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco

Discontinued

Philips SaecoCappuccinatore (milk frother)

CA6801/00

1

| (3) Reviews

The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco

Make your Saeco Espresso machine suitable for automatically prepared frothy milk based specialties with the Cappuccinatore CA6801/00!

See all benefits

Automatic milk frother for espresso machines

The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco

  • for Saeco Espresso machines

Automatic perfect milk frothing

Thanks to the new cappuccinatore you can turn your Saeco Espresso machine in a Cafè@home!! It sucks the milk from the milk pitcher/milk pack , mix it with air and delivers foamy milk into your cup. You just have to add a delicious espresso to taste your cappuccino or latte macchiato!

New ergonomic design

For easier handling.

No small parts to be cleaned

It is not only easy to use but also hassle-free! Once you get your foamy milk, just easily disassemble it: the dishwasher is all you need!

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

3

Reviews

5
4
3
2

05/02/2014

US

US

did not work with Vienna plus

I made the assumption this would work on any steam pipe. It did not work in the Vienna plus. Just pushed steam out the milk feeder tube

This review was made for CA6801/00 Cappuccinatore (milk frother)

This review was made for CA6801/00 Cappuccinatore (milk frother)

26/10/2013

US

US

Does Not Work

It will not draw the milk into the unit. I tried everything with no success.

This review was made for CA6801/00 Cappuccinatore (milk frother)

This review was made for CA6801/00 Cappuccinatore (milk frother)

21/09/2013

US

US

Does not work

Bought it, tried it did not work. Got a replacement, tried it, still did not work. Returning it tomorrow for full refund.

This review was made for CA6801/00 Cappuccinatore (milk frother)

This review was made for CA6801/00 Cappuccinatore (milk frother)

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