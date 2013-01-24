  • Free delivery nation wide

    Saeco Cappuccinatore (milk frother)

    CA6801/00
    Saeco
    The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco
      Saeco Cappuccinatore (milk frother)

      CA6801/00

      The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco

      Make your Saeco Espresso machine suitable for automatically prepared frothy milk based specialties with the Cappuccinatore CA6801/00!

      Saeco Cappuccinatore (milk frother)

      The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco

      Make your Saeco Espresso machine suitable for automatically prepared frothy milk based specialties with the Cappuccinatore CA6801/00!

      The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco

      Make your Saeco Espresso machine suitable for automatically prepared frothy milk based specialties with the Cappuccinatore CA6801/00!

      Saeco Cappuccinatore (milk frother)

      The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco

      Make your Saeco Espresso machine suitable for automatically prepared frothy milk based specialties with the Cappuccinatore CA6801/00!

        The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco

        Automatic milk frother for espresso machines

        • for Saeco Espresso machines

        Automatic perfect milk frothing

        Thanks to the new cappuccinatore you can turn your Saeco Espresso machine in a Cafè@home!! It sucks the milk from the milk pitcher/milk pack , mix it with air and delivers foamy milk into your cup. You just have to add a delicious espresso to taste your cappuccino or latte macchiato!

        New ergonomic design

        For easier handling.

        No small parts to be cleaned

        It is not only easy to use but also hassle-free! Once you get your foamy milk, just easily disassemble it: the dishwasher is all you need!

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging

          Quantity
          1 Cappuccinatore and 1 milk pipe

