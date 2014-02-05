2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
CA6801/00
The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco
Make your Saeco Espresso machine suitable for automatically prepared frothy milk based specialties with the Cappuccinatore CA6801/00!
for Saeco Espresso machines
Thanks to the new cappuccinatore you can turn your Saeco Espresso machine in a Cafè@home!! It sucks the milk from the milk pitcher/milk pack , mix it with air and delivers foamy milk into your cup. You just have to add a delicious espresso to taste your cappuccino or latte macchiato!
For easier handling.
It is not only easy to use but also hassle-free! Once you get your foamy milk, just easily disassemble it: the dishwasher is all you need!
1.0
of 5
3
Reviews
ohwellnexttime
05/02/2014
US
did not work with Vienna plus
I made the assumption this would work on any steam pipe. It did not work in the Vienna plus. Just pushed steam out the milk feeder tube
This review was made for CA6801/00 Cappuccinatore (milk frother)
This review was made for CA6801/00 Cappuccinatore (milk frother)
presso
26/10/2013
US
Does Not Work
It will not draw the milk into the unit. I tried everything with no success.
This review was made for CA6801/00 Cappuccinatore (milk frother)
This review was made for CA6801/00 Cappuccinatore (milk frother)
Excustomer
21/09/2013
US
Does not work
Bought it, tried it did not work. Got a replacement, tried it, still did not work. Returning it tomorrow for full refund.
This review was made for CA6801/00 Cappuccinatore (milk frother)
This review was made for CA6801/00 Cappuccinatore (milk frother)