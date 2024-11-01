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    • Real Italian Espresso Real Italian Espresso Real Italian Espresso

      Saeco Coffee oil remover tablets

      CA6704/99

      Real Italian Espresso

      The Saeco Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove coffee oil and grease perfectly inside the brewing unit of your Espresso machines.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Saeco Coffee oil remover tablets

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      Real Italian Espresso

      Keeps the brewing unit in your Saeco clean

      • for Saeco Espresso machines
      • for 10 uses
      • Prolong machine lifetime
      • use monthly
      Maintains the coffee taste over time

      Maintains the coffee taste over time

      Regular maintenance ensures the best taste and aroma from your Saeco espresso machine.

      Protects Espresso Machines against coffee residue clogging

      The Saeco Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove all coffee oil residues, while keeping your espresso machine working efficiently for best results.

      Regular cleaning prolongs the life of your Espresso Machine

      Extend the life of your Espresso Machine to enjoy the maximum potential of your appliance. To ensure a perfect performance overtime, clean your appliance every month or after 500 cups of coffee

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Contents
        10 tablets of 1.6 g

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        0.1  kg
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