    Saeco Coffee oil remover tablets

    CA6704/99
    Saeco
      -{discount-value}

      CA6704/99

      The Saeco Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove coffee oil and grease perfectly inside the brewing unit of your Espresso machines.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Keeps the brewing unit in your Saeco clean

        • for Saeco Espresso machines
        • for 10 uses
        • Prolong machine lifetime
        • use monthly
        Maintains the coffee taste over time

        Maintains the coffee taste over time

        Regular maintenance ensures the best taste and aroma from your Saeco espresso machine.

        Protects Espresso Machines against coffee residue clogging

        The Saeco Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove all coffee oil residues, while keeping your espresso machine working efficiently for best results.

        Regular cleaning prolongs the life of your Espresso Machine

        Extend the life of your Espresso Machine to enjoy the maximum potential of your appliance. To ensure a perfect performance overtime, clean your appliance every month or after 500 cups of coffee

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          0.1 kg

        • Technical specifications

          Contents
          10 tablets of 1.6 g

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

