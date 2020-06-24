Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard
    • Play Pause

      Beard trimmer 9000 Prestige Beard trimmer

      BT9810/15

      Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard

      The Philips BT9000 Prestige delivers unmatched precision thanks to the built-in metal comb, giving consistent trimming results no matter how much pressure applied.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $329.00

      Beard trimmer 9000 Prestige Beard trimmer

      Similar products

      See all Beard trimmers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Beard trimmer 9000 Prestige
      - {discount-value}

      Beard trimmer 9000 Prestige

      Beard trimmer

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard

      Philips' best

      • SteelPrecision Technology
      • PowerAdapt Sensor
      • 3-level battery indicator
      Ultimate precision and even results

      Ultimate precision and even results

      The Philips beard trimmer 9000 Prestige features the brand new SteelPrecision Technology which consists of an integrated metal comb and strong cutter. This system does not bend like a plastic comb, no matter the pressure, to ensure the most even and precise trimming results*.

      Glides over the skin for a smooth trim

      Glides over the skin for a smooth trim

      Get the most even result from your trim. This beard trimmer for men always follows the contours of your face, with an anti-friction coating that allows it to effortlessly and comfortably glide over your skin.

      Sharp metal blades cut precisely without pulling

      Sharp metal blades cut precisely without pulling

      Our full metal blades remain sharp for life. And thanks to the special geometry of the blades, the beard trimmer 9000 Prestige cuts even the thickest hair without pulling.

      Trimmed to your length, every time

      Trimmed to your length, every time

      It's your beard, so you control how long you want it. Simply flick the precision dial of your Philips trimmer to one of 30 length settings from 0.4 to 10mm.

      A trimmer with the power to tame beards

      A trimmer with the power to tame beards

      The steel beard trimmer that reads hair density 125 times per second. The PowerAdapt Sensor automatically adapts the motor to maintain constant power and deliver effortless trimming performance.

      Up to 120 min runtime from a 1 hour charge

      Up to 120 min runtime from a 1 hour charge

      Use this beard trimmer with or without a cord. Get up to 120 minutes of cordless trimming time from a full 1-hour charge, or charge for 5 minutes for a quick trim.

      Crafted to stand the test of time

      Crafted to stand the test of time

      The Philips 9000 Prestige is built to last. Its high quality stainless steel body is hand-finished with ultimate attention to detail—giving you a lasting premium experience.

      Keep your charge in check

      Keep your charge in check

      See how much power your trimmer has left. The 3-level battery indicator shows when the battery is full, running low, or if it's charging.

      Easy but thorough cleaning

      Easy but thorough cleaning

      The 100% waterproof beard trimmer, simply rinse it under the tap for a thorough, easy clean.

      Store and go

      Store and go

      The premium travel case keeps everything together when you’re at home or on-the-go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Comb
        Click-on Long beard comb
        Premium storage & travel case
        Yes

      • Power

        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Run time
        120 minutes
        Low energy mode
        < 0.3 W
        Off mode (no attachments)
        < 0.1 W

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        Usage
        Oil in pack

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Full metal blades
        Range of length settings
        0.4 mm up to 10 mm
        Number of length settings
        30
        Precision (size of steps)
        0.2 mm
        Cutting technology
        SteelPrecision, skin follower

      • Ease of use

        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Cleaning
        100% Waterproof
        Battery indicator
        3-level indicator
        Operation
        Corded & Cordless use

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Based on objective evenness test with close-up images in its price class, done by a third party agency

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.