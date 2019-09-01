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BT5502/15
One pass even trim
The even and precise trim you want when creating your 3-day stubble, short or long beard look. Our innovative Lift & Trim PRO system lifts the hairs up to the level of the double-sharpened blades for a one pass even trim.See all benefits
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Beard trimmer
Total
recurring payment
Stubble doesn’t stand a chance. The Lift&Trim Pro system captures all your low-lying hairs and lifts them up toward the blades for a precise cut – whilst still being an ideal trimmer for long beards too.
Suitable for even the thickest hair, the double-sharpened blades guarantee precision edges and superior trimming every time. No oil or replacement blades required.
Cut to the exact length youre after. Just spin the precision dial to one of 40 length settings between 0.4-20 mm in 0.2mm increments.
Personalise your grooming routine with precise styling steps to suit every beard. There are 0.2mm steps between 0.4-2mm for short beard styling, 0.5mm steps between 2-5mm to achieve an even 3-day beard 1mm steps above 5mm for long beard maintenance.
Don’t get tangled up in your stubble trimmer – a 1 hour charge provides up to 90 minutes of cordless grooming time. Or keep it plugged in for uninterrupted trimming. The 5 minute quick charge function gives you enough power for one trim.
The 100% waterproof beard trimmer, simply rinse it under the tap for a thorough, easy clean.
The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: Low, empty, charging or full. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and fully, so you won't end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.
Accessories
Power
Service
Cutting system
Ease of use
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