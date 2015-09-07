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    • Effortless even trim Effortless even trim Effortless even trim
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      Beardtrimmer series 5000 Stubble trimmer

      BT5205/16

      Effortless even trim

      This trimmer with full metal blades lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want. Our new integrated hair lift comb raises hairs for efficient one pass even trimming results

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $89.95

      Beardtrimmer series 5000 Stubble trimmer

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      Effortless even trim

      Dynamic beard guide system for an even result

      • 0.2mm precision settings
      • Full metal blades
      • 70 min cordless use/1h charge
      • Integrated hair lift comb
      Lifts the hair up to the level of the blade for even results

      Lifts the hair up to the level of the blade for even results

      The Dynamic Beard Guide system with the help of the integrated hair lift comb lifts the hairs up to the level of the blades for even trimming results and lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want.

      Guides the hairs to the cutter for effortless trimming

      Guides the hairs to the cutter for effortless trimming

      Trim your stubble in one quick pass, while being gentle on your skin. Our new Integrated hair lift comb lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for effortless, even trimming.

      Blades are double sharpened for faster trimming*

      Blades are double sharpened for faster trimming*

      This trimmer comes with double sharpened full metal blades that cuts more hairs in every pass for faster trimming.

      17 Lock-in length settings, 0,4 - 7mm with 0,2mm precision

      17 Lock-in length settings, 0,4 - 7mm with 0,2mm precision

      Select your preferred trim length by simply turning the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed from 0,4 - 7mm with 0,2mm precision. Your chosen length is now "locked in" for a perfectly even trim.

      70 minutes runtime after a 1 hour charge, or plug it in

      70 minutes runtime after a 1 hour charge, or plug it in

      Charge your beard trimmer for 1 hour to get 70 minutes of cordless use. If you need more energy while trimming, you can simply plug the trimmer into the wall. This trimmer has been designed to run both cordless and plugged in.

      Easy but thorough cleaning

      Easy but thorough cleaning

      The 100% waterproof beard trimmer, simply rinse it under the tap for a thorough, easy clean.

      Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for the perfect trim

      Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for the perfect trim

      Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. The beard trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective. They also have rounded tips and combs to help prevent skin irritation.

      Keep perfect 3-day stubble by using the 0.4mm setting daily

      Keep perfect 3-day stubble by using the 0.4mm setting daily

      Keep an ideal 3- day stubble, day after day, by using the trimmer's shortest 0.4mm setting.

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

      We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year guarantee: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it’s compatible with all worldwide voltages.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Number of length settings
        17 integrated length settings

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Comb
        Integrated hair lift comb

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Run time
        70 minutes
        Charging
        1 hour full charge

      • Design

        Finishing
        Chrome finish
        Handle
        Soft touch handle

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        No oil needed
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Precision (size of steps)
        From 0.2mm
        Non-scratching teeth
        For more comfort

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Battery light
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Operation
        Corded & Cordless use

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