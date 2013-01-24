6x better cleansing***. Ready in 1 minute.

This special edition pack includes a mini facial cleanser with rotation technology. It's compact and easy to use and the perfect addition to your daily skincare routine, wherever you are. 17,000 silky soft bristles gently sweep the impurities away, leaving your skin feeling deeply cleansed and looking radiant. The device is tough on impurities but gentle enough on your skin to use twice a day. Compatible with all Philips VisaPure brushes, which are designed to suit your individual skin type and needs.