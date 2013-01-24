Home
    Satinelle Prestige

    Wet & Dry epilator

    BRP586/00
    • Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
      Satinelle Prestige Wet & Dry epilator

      BRP586/00
      Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

      Our fastest ever epilator has unique ceramic discs that rotate at a greater speed than ever before and firmly grip fine and short hairs. You can now smoothen your skin before and after epilating by treating your body, feet and your face. See all benefits

        Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

        7-in-1 body and face care from head to toe

        • For legs, body, face and feet
        • Ceramic discs grip fine hairs
        • 7 body and face care routines
        • +7 accessories+facial cleanser
        Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

        Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

        Our epilator head is unique in being made from a textured ceramic surface that gently extract even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax. Now with faster disc rotation than ever before (2200RPM) for our fastest hair removal.

        Extra wide epilator head

        Extra wide epilator head

        Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

        Award-winning design*

        Award-winning design*

        Award-winning design* for effortless hair removal

        Cordless wet and dry for use in bath or shower

        Cordless wet and dry for use in bath or shower

        Designed with an anti-slip grip, ideal for use with water. Enables a more comfortable, gentle experience in your shower or bath. You can use it cordless for best convenience.

        Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

        Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

        Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

        6x better cleansing***. Ready in 1 minute.

        6x better cleansing***. Ready in 1 minute.

        This special edition pack includes a mini facial cleanser with rotation technology. It's compact and easy to use and the perfect addition to your daily skincare routine, wherever you are. 17,000 silky soft bristles gently sweep the impurities away, leaving your skin feeling deeply cleansed and looking radiant. The device is tough on impurities but gentle enough on your skin to use twice a day. Compatible with all Philips VisaPure brushes, which are designed to suit your individual skin type and needs.

        Body exfoliation brush removes dead skin cells

        Body exfoliation brush removes dead skin cells

        Our body exfoliation brush removes dead skin cells and helps to prevent ingrown hairs. The hypo-allergenic 48.200 fine bristles gently yet effectively sweep away dead skin cells & stimulate the regeneration of the skin surface. This device will exfoliate your skin more effectively than manual treatment alone.

        Pedi electric foot file with rotating disc

        Pedi electric foot file with rotating disc

        Our unique rotating pedicure disc is specifically designed to give you satin smooth feet from heel to toe. You can use the ultra-precision edge for precise and thorough callus removal. The unique rotating disc can be used to treat large areas and smoothens your skin.

        Body massager to relax and for a radiant looking skin

        Body massager to relax and for a radiant looking skin

        Our body massager gives you a relaxing treatment so you can enjoy radiant-looking skin.

        Shaving head and trimming comb for a close shave

        Shaving head and trimming comb for a close shave

        The shaving head provides a close shave and more gentleness in different body areas. It comes with a trimming comb to style your bikini area.

        Includes trimming head and bikini comb

        Includes trimming head and bikini comb

        It includes a trimming head and bikini comb to trim and shape your intimate areas for more convenience.

        First epilator with S-shaped handle

        First epilator with S-shaped handle

        The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Cordless
          Yes
          Handle
          S-shape handle
          Wet and dry use
          Yes
          Opti-light
          Yes

        • Accessories

          VisaPure Mini facial cleanser
          Yes
          Body Exfoliation Brush
          Yes
          Pedi electric foot file
          Yes
          Body Massager
          Yes
          Shaving head
          Yes
          Bikini trimmer head
          Yes
          Bikini trimmer comb
          Yes
          Trimming comb
          Yes
          Pouch
          Basic pouch
          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Performance

          Epilation discs
          Ceramic discs

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          15V / 5.4W
          Tweezing action speed 1
          64000 per minute
          Tweezing action speed 2
          70400 per minute
          Number of tweezers
          32

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Usage time
          up to 40 minutes
          Charging
          1.5 hour charging time
          Quick charge
          Yes

        • Features

          Speed settings
          2 settings

            • IF Design Award 2016
            • * Compared to testers own appliance. CLT test Germany N91
            • ***Compared to make-up removal by hands. Data on file.

