Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave

      SatinShave Advanced Wet and Dry electric shaver

      BRL140/00

      Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave

      Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The SatinShave Advanced ladyshaver gives you smooth skin even in the bath or shower. Achieve hair-free skin without irritation, easy and convenient.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $74.95

      SatinShave Advanced Wet and Dry electric shaver

      Similar products

      See all Lady shavers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      SatinShave Advanced
      - {discount-value}

      SatinShave Advanced

      Wet and Dry electric shaver

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave

      • Single foil shaver
      • 8hr recharge
      • 4 accessories
      Floating foil for an even shave

      Floating foil for an even shave

      The floating foil glides naturally over your curves and contours, maintaining close contact with your skin for an even shave.

      Pearl-tip trimmers protect from scratches

      Pearl-tip trimmers protect from scratches

      The rounded pearl-tip trimmers in front and behind the shaving foil, keep the shaver gliding smoothly over your skin and prevent scratches for a skin-friendly shave.

      First epilator with S-shaped handle

      First epilator with S-shaped handle

      The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

      Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

      Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

      For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.

      Battery indicator light

      Battery indicator light

      Battery indicator light shows when your shaver is charging, full or low battery.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Pouch
        Basic pouch
        Trimming comb
        Yes
        Soft glide cap
        Yes
        Skin stretcher cap
        Yes

      • Power

        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • 8 hours charging time
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Usage time
        1 hour

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        8V
        Material foil
        Nickel
        Number of shaving foils
        1

      • Ease of use

        Cordless
        Yes
        Handle
        Ergonomic
        Wet & Dry
        Yes
        Battery indicator
        • Battery low
        • Battery charging
        • Battery full

      • Performance

        Shaving head
        Single foil shaver
        Skin care features
        Rounded pearl tip trimmers

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Awards

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.