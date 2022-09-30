Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • A gentle shave for smooth skin A gentle shave for smooth skin A gentle shave for smooth skin

      Lady Shaver Series 6000 Cordless shaver with Wet and Dry use

      BRL136/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      A gentle shave for smooth skin

      Experience smooth shave all over your body. The convenient and easy-to-use Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 is suitable for sensitive areas and provides effortless smoothness while caring for your delicate skin

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $79.95

      Lady Shaver Series 6000 Cordless shaver with Wet and Dry use

      Similar products

      See all Lady shavers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Lady Shaver Series 6000
      - {discount-value}

      Lady Shaver Series 6000

      Cordless shaver with Wet and Dry use

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      A gentle shave for smooth skin

      • Floating single foil
      • 10-hr recharge
      • +4 accessory
      A smooth and gentle shave

      A smooth and gentle shave

      Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 is designed to be gentle and comfortable on the skin in different body areas*. 80% of our consumers confirm no razor burns and redness**. Achieve hair-free skin without compromise on skin comfort

      Rounded trimmer tips for a skin-friendly shave

      Rounded trimmer tips for a skin-friendly shave

      Rounded trimmer tips in front of and behind the shaving foil keep the shaver gliding smoothly over your skin. 78% of women agree that rounded trimmer tips prevent scratches***

      Floating single foil for an even shave

      Floating single foil for an even shave

      The floating foil glides naturally over your curves and contours, maintaining close contact with your skin for an even shave

      Wet & Dry for use in bath or shower

      Wet & Dry for use in bath or shower

      For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti-slip grip for optimal Wet & Dry use.

      Up to 40 mins cordless usage

      Up to 40 mins cordless usage

      With rechargeble battery, Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 provides up to 40 mins cordless use

      Ergonomic handle for effortless control

      Ergonomic handle for effortless control

      The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body

      USB-A charging cable included Power adapter not included

      USB-A charging cable included Power adapter not included

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our abmition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adaptor, please contact us via Consumer Care Center: www.philips.com/support

      Include skin stretcher cap

      Include skin stretcher cap

      Skin stretcher cap tightens skin while shaving for a gentler experience

      Soft glide cap

      Soft glide cap

      Soft glide cap covers the back trimmer on the shaver head for extra safety in curvy areas and glides along the skin for a comfortable shave

      Exfoliation glove helps prevent ingrown hairs

      The use of the exfoliation glove helps prevent ingrown hairs in between shaving

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Trimming comb
        Yes
        Soft glide cap
        Yes
        Skin stretcher cap
        Yes
        Exfoliation glove
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        NiMH
        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • 10 hours charging time
        Usage time
        up to 40 minutes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        5V/7.5 W
        Material foil
        Nickel
        Number of shaving foils
        1
        USB-A cable
        Yes
        Speed settings
        1

      • Ease of use

        Cordless
        Yes
        Wet & Dry
        Yes
        Handle
        Ergonomic
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Charging
        USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)

      • Performance

        Shaving head
        Single foil shaver
        Skin care features
        Rounded trimmer tips

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • 74%, HUT Germany N=49, 2021
      • *HUT Germany N=49, 2021
      • **vs their current lady shaver, HUT Germany N=49, 2021

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.