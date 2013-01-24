Home
    Satinelle Advanced

    Wet & Dry epilator

    BRE630/00
    Overall rating / 5
    3 Awards
    • Firmly grips even fine hairs Firmly grips even fine hairs Firmly grips even fine hairs
      Satinelle Advanced Wet & Dry epilator

      BRE630/00
      Overall rating / 5
      3 Awards

      Firmly grips even fine hairs

      The S-shaped handle helps steer all over the body. The widest head with ceramic discs epilates close to the skin to grap even fine hairs for quick and long lasting results . Wet & dry use with 5 accessories for personalized beauty routine. See all benefits

        Firmly grips even fine hairs

        Easy to steer for effortless long lasting results

        • For legs, body and face
        • 5 accessories
        • Cordless and rechargeable
        • S-shaped handle design
        S-shaped handle for easy maneuverability on all body areas

        S-shaped handle for easy maneuverability on all body areas

        The ergonomic handle is easy to hold and steer for maximum control and optimal reach on all body areas.

        Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

        Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

        Our epilator head is unique in being made from a rough ceramic material that grabs hair firmly, even fine hairs won’t slip from its grip.

        Extra wide epilator head

        Extra wide epilator head

        Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

        Patented epilation system

        Patented epilation system

        All of our Philips epilators have a unique system where the tweezers lift and gather the lying hair, guide them to the pulling point firmly grabbing and pulling out the hair. Combined with the unique round ceramic discs it epilates closer to the skin for optimal results and more gentleness.

        Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

        Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

        For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.

        Unique light ensures you don’t miss fine hairs

        Unique light ensures you don’t miss fine hairs

        Unique light ensures you don’t miss fine hairs for best epilation results for all body parts.

        Always use at a 90 degree angle for the best performance

        Always use at a 90 degree angle for the best performance

        The Philips Satinelle will always give you the best performance when used at a 90 degree angle.

        Shaving head and trimming comb for a close shave

        Shaving head and trimming comb for a close shave

        The shaving head provides a close shave and more gentleness in different body areas. It comes with a trimming comb to style your bikini area.

        Facial area and delicate area cap to remove unwanted hairs

        Facial area and delicate area cap to remove unwanted hairs

        For more gentleness in all different body areas it includes a facial area cap to easily remove unwanted facials hairs and a delicate area cap for hair from underarm and bikini

        Includes massage cap

        Includes massage cap

        Massage cap eases the epilation sensation.

        Body care heads for personalized and convenient solutions

        Body care heads will bring more personalized and convenient solutions to her individual beauty routine for hair removal and beyond.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Shaving head
          Yes
          Trimming comb
          Yes
          Facial area cap
          Yes
          Delicate area cap
          Yes
          Massage cap
          Yes
          Pouch
          Basic pouch
          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Wet and dry use
          Yes
          Opti-light
          Yes
          Cordless
          Yes
          Handle
          S-shape handle

        • Performance

          Epilation discs
          Ceramic discs
          Epilation system
          Patented epilation system
          Epilator head
          30 mm

        • Features

          Speed settings
          2 settings

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Usage time
          up to 40 minutes
          Charging
          • 5 min quick charge
          • Rechargeable
          • 1.5 hour charging time

        • Technical specifications

          Number of catching points
          32
          Number of discs
          17
          Pulling actions/second speed 1
          960
          Pulling actions/second speed 2
          1066
          Voltage
          15V / 5.4W

