    Satinelle Advanced

    Wet & Dry epilator

    BRE620/00
    Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
      Satinelle Advanced Wet & Dry epilator

      BRE620/00
      Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

      Our fastest ever epilator has unique ceramic discs that rotate at a greater speed than ever before and firmly grip fine and short hairs. Enjoy weeks of satin smooth skin and treat your body areas with tailored hair removal methods. See all benefits

        Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

        2 hair removal routines

        • For legs and body
        • Ceramic discs grip fine hairs
        • S-shaped handle design
        • + 3 accessories
        Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

        Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

        Our epilator head is unique in being made from a textured ceramic surface that gently extract even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax. Now with faster disc rotation than ever before (2200RPM) for our fastest hair removal.

        Extra wide epilator head

        Extra wide epilator head

        Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

        First epilator with S-shaped handle

        First epilator with S-shaped handle

        The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

        Cordless wet and dry for use in bath or shower

        Cordless wet and dry for use in bath or shower

        Designed with an anti-slip grip, ideal for use with water. Enables a more comfortable, gentle experience in your shower or bath. You can use it cordless for best convenience.

        Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

        Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

        Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

        Shaving head and trimming comb for a close shave

        Shaving head and trimming comb for a close shave

        The shaving head provides a close shave and more gentleness in different body areas. It comes with a trimming comb to style your bikini area.

        Includes massage cap

        Includes massage cap

        Massage cap eases the epilation sensation.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Shaving head
          Yes
          Trimming comb
          Yes
          Massage cap
          Yes
          Pouch
          Basic pouch
          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Wet and dry use
          Yes
          Opti-light
          Yes
          Cordless
          Yes
          Handle
          S-shape handle

        • Performance

          Epilation discs
          Ceramic discs
          Epilation system
          Patented epilation system
          Epilator head
          Extra wide

        • Features

          Speed settings
          2 settings

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Usage time
          up to 40 minutes
          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • 1.5 hour charging time
          Quick charge
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Number of discs
          17
          Voltage
          15V / 5.4W
          Number of tweezers
          32
          Tweezing action speed 1
          64000 per minute
          Tweezing action speed 2
          70400 per minute

