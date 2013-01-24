Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Satinelle Essential

    Corded compact epilator

    BRE255/00
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Epilation made easy Epilation made easy Epilation made easy
      -{discount-value}

      Satinelle Essential Corded compact epilator

      BRE255/00
      Overall rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Epilation made easy

      Enjoy smooth legs for weeks with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and washable head for optimal hygiene See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $59.95

      Satinelle Essential Corded compact epilator

      Epilation made easy

      Enjoy smooth legs for weeks with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and washable head for optimal hygiene See all benefits

      Epilation made easy

      Enjoy smooth legs for weeks with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and washable head for optimal hygiene See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $59.95

      Satinelle Essential Corded compact epilator

      Epilation made easy

      Enjoy smooth legs for weeks with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and washable head for optimal hygiene See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all epilators

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Satinelle Essential

        Satinelle Essential

        Corded compact epilator

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Epilation made easy

        Smooth skin for weeks

        • With opti-light
        • for legs
        • + 3 accessories
        Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

        Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

        Efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks

        Unique built-in light for greater visibility of fine hairs

        Unique built-in light for greater visibility of fine hairs

        Unique built-in light ensures less hairs are missed for a more effective epilation.

        2 speed settings to grab thinner and thicker hairs

        2 speed settings to grab thinner and thicker hairs

        2 speed settings to remove thinner and thicker hairs for a more personalized hair removal treatment.

        Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

        Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

        The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

        Sensitive cap to remove unwanted hairs

        Sensitive cap to remove unwanted hairs

        For more gentleness in different body areas it includes a delicate area cap to easily remove unwanted hairs from underarm and bikini.

        Includes massage cap

        Includes massage cap

        Massage cap eases the epilation sensation.

        Travel pouch

        Travel pouch

        Travel pouch for storage and transportation

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Epilation system
          Efficient epilation system
          Epilation discs
          Gentle tweezing discs

        • Design

          Handle
          Compact

        • Features

          Corded
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Opti-light
          Yes
          Handle
          Ergonomic
          Washable epilation head
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Sensitive area cap
          Yes
          Massage cap
          Yes
          Pouch
          Basic pouch
          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          15  V

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order