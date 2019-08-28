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    • Epilation made easy Epilation made easy Epilation made easy

      Satinelle Essential Corded compact epilator

      BRE255/00

      Epilation made easy

      Enjoy smooth legs for weeks with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and washable head for optimal hygiene

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $64.95

      Satinelle Essential Corded compact epilator

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      Satinelle Essential

      Corded compact epilator

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      Epilation made easy

      Smooth skin for weeks

      • With opti-light
      • for legs
      • + 3 accessories
      Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

      Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

      Efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks

      Unique built-in light for greater visibility of fine hairs

      Unique built-in light for greater visibility of fine hairs

      Unique built-in light ensures less hairs are missed for a more effective epilation.

      2 speed settings to grab thinner and thicker hairs

      2 speed settings to grab thinner and thicker hairs

      2 speed settings to remove thinner and thicker hairs for a more personalized hair removal treatment.

      Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

      Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

      The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

      Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

      Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

      This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

      Sensitive cap to remove unwanted hairs

      Sensitive cap to remove unwanted hairs

      For more gentleness in different body areas it includes a delicate area cap to easily remove unwanted hairs from underarm and bikini.

      Includes massage cap

      Includes massage cap

      Massage cap eases the epilation sensation.

      Travel pouch

      Travel pouch

      Travel pouch for storage and transportation

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Basic pouch
        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Sensitive area cap
        Yes
        Massage cap
        Yes

      • Power

        Off mode (no attachments)
        < 0.1 W
        Low energy mode
        < 0.3 W

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        15 V

      • Design

        Handle
        Compact

      • Features

        Corded
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        Ergonomic
        Opti-light
        Yes
        Washable epilation head
        Yes

      • Performance

        Epilation discs
        Gentle tweezing discs
        Epilation system
        Efficient epilation system

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