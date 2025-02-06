Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Gentle and smooth Gentle and smooth Gentle and smooth

      Epilator Series 2000 Corded Epilator

      BRE228/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Gentle and smooth

      Explore lasting hair removal that is kind to your skin and say hello to smoothness for up to 28 days. We get it, epilation can be scary. But it gets less painful with regular use!*

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $69.95

      Epilator Series 2000 Corded Epilator

      Similar products

      See all Epilators

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Epilator Series 2000
      - {discount-value}

      Epilator Series 2000

      Corded Epilator

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Gentle and smooth

      Kind to you and your skin

      • For legs
      Up to 4 weeks of smoothness

      Up to 4 weeks of smoothness

      Enjoy the smooth-skin feeling that goes on and on. The epilator can give you freedom from hair-removal routines for up to 4 weeks.

      Easy tweezy epilation

      Easy tweezy epilation

      Enjoy an easy and super smooth fix at home with this cute epilator. It catches hairs as short as wax, without the hassle of salon visits or creating any mess. Seriously.

      Sustainable smoothness

      Sustainable smoothness

      A one time purchase with paper-based packaging, no batteries and a handle made from 50% recycled materials – this epilator aims to have minimal environmental impact.

      A perfect starter

      A perfect starter

      Smoothness starts here. Plug in, epilate and go. Get it done in as little as 10 minutes on both lower legs.

      Epilate whenever, wherever

      Epilate whenever, wherever

      Our palm-sized epilator has a non-slip grip making it as easy to use as it is attractive to look at. Whether its for storage or travelling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Design

        Handle
        Anti-slip grip

      • Features

        Corded
        Yes
        1 speed setting
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Washable epilation head
        Yes

      • Performance

        Epilation system
        Efficient epilation system

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Cleaning brush
      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • 87% agrees, iHUT Netherlands, n=28, 2024.

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.