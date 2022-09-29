Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    7000 Series

    Straightener

    BHS732/00
    Overall rating / 5
    • Protect and style with less heat damage* Protect and style with less heat damage* Protect and style with less heat damage*
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      7000 Series Straightener

      BHS732/00
      Overall rating / 5

      Protect and style with less heat damage*

      Protect and style with ThermoShield technology for less heat damage with a consistent temperature, and mineral ions for reducing UV impact. For styles that are beautiful, healthy looking and frizz-free. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $199.00

      7000 Series Straightener

      Protect and style with less heat damage*

      Protect and style with ThermoShield technology for less heat damage with a consistent temperature, and mineral ions for reducing UV impact. For styles that are beautiful, healthy looking and frizz-free. See all benefits

      Protect and style with less heat damage*

      Protect and style with ThermoShield technology for less heat damage with a consistent temperature, and mineral ions for reducing UV impact. For styles that are beautiful, healthy looking and frizz-free. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $199.00

      7000 Series Straightener

      Protect and style with less heat damage*

      Protect and style with ThermoShield technology for less heat damage with a consistent temperature, and mineral ions for reducing UV impact. For styles that are beautiful, healthy looking and frizz-free. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Straighteners

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        7000 Series

        7000 Series

        Straightener

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Protect and style with less heat damage*

        with ThermoShield technology and mineral ions

        • ThermoShield technology
        • Mineral ionic care
        • 50% faster straightening
        • Heat resistant roll out pouch
        ThermoShield technology for less heat damage

        ThermoShield technology for less heat damage

        ThermoShield technology lets you style with less heat damage. Its' sensor regulates the temperature so that from root to end, your hair gets the ultimate even styling it deserves.

        Mineral ion lowers UV damage

        Mineral ion lowers UV damage

        Mineral ions helps to reduce the negative impact of UV, it lowers hair surface damage. Less UV damage keeps hair smooth and versatile.

        50% faster straightening**

        50% faster straightening**

        Smooth plates help the straightener glide smoothly through the hair, so you can spend less time styling and more time enjoying the same great result.

        Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.

        35%*** smoother floating plates for gentle styling

        35%*** smoother floating plates for gentle styling

        35% smoother plates with floating technology for gentle gliding with every stroke. The advanced ceramic floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This ensures even heat and pressure on the hair for good styling performance.

        Argan-oil infused ceramic plates for smooth gliding

        Argan-oil infused ceramic plates for smooth gliding

        The straightener uses ceramic plates infused with argan oil to make styling fast and effortless, with a gliding action that feels as silky smooth as your hair looks.

        Straighten or curl for various styles

        Straighten or curl for various styles

        From sleek and chic straight hair to effortlessly casual waves, or head-turning curls - you can do it all. What will it be today?

        Temperature range from 120°C up to 230°C

        Temperature range from 120°C up to 230°C

        Choose between temperature range from 120°C up to 230°C to secure long-lasting result while minimizing risk of hair damage.

        105 mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

        105 mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

        The longer 105 mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results easier and in less time.

        Easy to read innovative temperature display

        Easy to read innovative temperature display

        The unique combination of temperature dial and LED display gives you precise temperature control.

        Style button for quick temperature setting

        Style button for quick temperature setting

        At the touch of one button, you can select the preset 210°C temperature for quick straightening.

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

        Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

        Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

        The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          110-240
          Cord length
          2 m
          Heat-up time
          30 sec
          Plate size
          25x105 mm
          Heat settings
          12
          Type of temperature control
          • Temperature wheel
          • with LED indicator
          Styling temperature
          120°C - 230°C
          Auto shut off
          Yes, after 30 mins
          Preset mode temperature
          210°C

        • Features

          Swivel cord
          Yes
          Ready to use indicator
          Yes
          Material plates
          Ceramic Argan oil infused
          Storage hook
          Yes
          Plate lock
          Yes

        • Design

          Colour
          Teal Metallic

        • Accessories

          Heat-resistant roll-out pouch
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Caring technologies

          Floating plates
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Same styling result achieved with lower heat exposure at 180°C vs HP8361 at 210°C
            • **vs HP8361
            • *vs HP8361

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:

            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.