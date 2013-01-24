Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    StraightCare

    Sublime Ends Straightener

    BHS677/00
    Overall rating / 5
    • Put your hair in the spotlight Put your hair in the spotlight Put your hair in the spotlight
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      StraightCare Sublime Ends Straightener

      BHS677/00
      Overall rating / 5

      Put your hair in the spotlight

      Premium sublime ends straightener is our first straightener designed to protect your fragile ends. Thanks to our premier SplitStop Technology and floating plates you can enjoy beautifully styled hair with healthy looking ends! See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $99.95

      StraightCare Sublime Ends Straightener

      Put your hair in the spotlight

      Premium sublime ends straightener is our first straightener designed to protect your fragile ends. Thanks to our premier SplitStop Technology and floating plates you can enjoy beautifully styled hair with healthy looking ends! See all benefits

      Put your hair in the spotlight

      Premium sublime ends straightener is our first straightener designed to protect your fragile ends. Thanks to our premier SplitStop Technology and floating plates you can enjoy beautifully styled hair with healthy looking ends! See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $99.95

      StraightCare Sublime Ends Straightener

      Put your hair in the spotlight

      Premium sublime ends straightener is our first straightener designed to protect your fragile ends. Thanks to our premier SplitStop Technology and floating plates you can enjoy beautifully styled hair with healthy looking ends! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all straighteners

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        StraightCare

        StraightCare

        Sublime Ends Straightener

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Put your hair in the spotlight

        Up to 95% split-free ends*

        • with SplitStop technology
        • for split ends prevention
        • 2x Ionic Conditioning
        • Keratin infusion
        SplitStop Technology for ultimate split ends prevention

        SplitStop Technology for ultimate split ends prevention

        Our secret to ultimate split ends prevention is the new SplitStop Technology. It is a unique combination of UniTemp sensor and our advanced ceramic floating plates to respect the health of your hair. The UniTemp sensor protects your hair from being exposed to unnecessary high heat and our styling plates guarantee minimal friction for ultimate split ends protection.

        UniTemp sensor for beautifully styled hair with less heat

        UniTemp sensor for beautifully styled hair with less heat

        The UniTemp sensor protects your hair from being exposed to unnecessary high heat by providing a more consistent styling temperature for improved performance: Get the same results with a 20°C lower heat setting**. Create the perfect style with healthy-looking ends full of life.

        Keratin infusion for better care

        Keratin infusion for better care

        Keratin is the hair's essential ingredient which makes them strong, healthy and gorgeous looking. The ceramic is enriched with keratin to even better take care of your hair.

        2x stronger ionic conditioning for vibrant shine

        2x stronger ionic conditioning for vibrant shine

        Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine. 2x stronger ionic conditioning comes from an advanced ionizer which releases two times more ions compared to a standard ionizer, enabling every strand of hair to be cared for from all angles.

        Floating plates for gentle styling

        Floating plates for gentle styling

        The advanced ceramic floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This protects the hair shaft from being damaged and reduces the possibility of split ends.

        Heat-resistant cap for safe immediate storage

        Heat-resistant cap for safe immediate storage

        The special soft heat protection cap has multiple benefits, the most important being that it is made of silicon-rubber, a heat-resistant material. After usage, slide the cap on your straightener to enable safe immediate storage. It will also protect your straightening plates from scratching as well as locking your straightener while stored.

        Extra Long plates (105mm) for fast and easy straightening

        Extra Long plates (105mm) for fast and easy straightening

        The straightening plates have a professional length of 105mm, leading to faster and easier straightening.

        Advanced Ceramic for smooth gliding and damage prevention

        Advanced Ceramic for smooth gliding and damage prevention

        The smooth advanced ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling with ultra-smooth gliding.

        14 digital temperature settings for absolute control

        14 digital temperature settings for absolute control

        Digital display with 14 temperature settings up to 230°C gives you absolute control to adjust temperature to your hair type for damage prevention.

        Cool Tip to easily create curls and waves

        Cool Tip to easily create curls and waves

        The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool. You can safely hold it while you're curling to create beautiful curls, waves and bouncy styles.

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 15 sec

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 15 sec

        This styler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 15 seconds.

        Auto shut-off for safe usage

        Auto shut-off for safe usage

        This styler has been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 30 min.

        2m power cord

        2m power cord

        Convenient to use thanks to the 2m power cord length.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.8 m
          Heat-up time
          15 sec
          Heater Type
          High-performance heater
          Maximum temperature
          230  °C
          Plate size
          25x105 mm
          Voltage
          110-240  V

        • Features

          Auto shut-off
          After 30 minutes
          Ceramic coating
          Yes
          Hanging loop
          Yes
          Swivel cord
          Yes

        • Caring technologies

          Ionic Care
          Yes

        • Service

          Guarantee
          2 - Year Worldwide Guarantee

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • after simulating 2 years of straightening usage at 200°C of average European, split-free hair
            • * hair temperature & consumer test compared with HP8344

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order