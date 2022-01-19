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Discontinued

StraightCareSublime Ends Straightener

BHS677/00

3.9

| (11) Reviews

Put your hair in the spotlight

Premium sublime ends straightener is our first straightener designed to protect your fragile ends. Thanks to our premier SplitStop Technology and floating plates you can enjoy beautifully styled hair with healthy looking ends!

See all benefits

Up to 95% split-free ends*

Put your hair in the spotlight

  • with SplitStop technology

  • for split ends prevention

  • 2x Ionic Conditioning

  • Keratin infusion

SplitStop Technology for ultimate split ends prevention

SplitStop Technology for ultimate split ends prevention

Our secret to ultimate split ends prevention is the new SplitStop Technology. It is a unique combination of UniTemp sensor and our advanced ceramic floating plates to respect the health of your hair. The UniTemp sensor protects your hair from being exposed to unnecessary high heat and our styling plates guarantee minimal friction for ultimate split ends protection.

UniTemp sensor for beautifully styled hair with less heat

UniTemp sensor for beautifully styled hair with less heat

The UniTemp sensor protects your hair from being exposed to unnecessary high heat by providing a more consistent styling temperature for improved performance: Get the same results with a 20°C lower heat setting**. Create the perfect style with healthy-looking ends full of life.

Keratin infusion for better care

Keratin infusion for better care

Keratin is the hair's essential ingredient which makes them strong, healthy and gorgeous looking. The ceramic is enriched with keratin to even better take care of your hair.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

11

Reviews

4
2

19/01/2022

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

Verified buyer

ที่หนีบผมที่ดีมาก

ตัวเครื่องดูแน่นหนา วัสดุดีมาก แข็งแรง ทนทาน ใช้งานง่าย มีที่ล็อกและระบบตัดไฟอัตโนมัติ คุณสมบัติดีมาก ใช้ง่าย หนีบดี เรียบและลื่นมากๆๆ ม้วนผมได้ดี ตรงปลายไม่ร้อนใช้จับได้จริงๆทำให้ใช้ม้วนผมสะดวกมากขึ้น แนะนำมากสำหรับคนที่ทั้งหนีบและม้วนผม คุ้มค่าสุดๆ คุณภาพดีมาก

Pros

ลืนมาก ม้วนผมก็ใช้ได้ดี ตรงปลายจะไม่ร้อนใช้จับได้ทำให้ใช้สะดวกมากขึ้น คุณสมบัติครบถ้วน ตั้งอุณหภูมิ ตัวล็อก ระบบตัดไฟ ที่แขวน ทุกอย่างครบ

Cons

-

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StraightCare BHS674/00 ที่หนีบผมตรง

Date of Use 2020-12-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StraightCare BHS674/00 ที่หนีบผมตรง

Date of Use 2020-12-18

07/01/2021

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

Verified buyer

สินค้าดีมาก

อุปกรณ์ร้อนเร็ว ใช้แล้วผมไม่เสีย มีความคุ้มค่ามาก ๆ

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StraightCare BHS675/00 เครื่องหนีบผมตรงแบบปลายผมมีชีวิตชีวา

Date of Use 2019-12-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StraightCare BHS675/00 เครื่องหนีบผมตรงแบบปลายผมมีชีวิตชีวา

Date of Use 2019-12-07

23/05/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Heats up fast and curls perfectly for fine hair

Great for a quick hairstyling session. I use it every morning. The design also prevents burns from the curler as has a curved edge

Pros

Heats up fast with heat control settings, also works in dual voltage system

Cons

A little bulky

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StraightCare BHS675/00 Vivid Ends straightener

Date of Use 2019-04-22

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StraightCare BHS675/00 Vivid Ends straightener

Date of Use 2019-04-22

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Disclaimers

  1. after simulating 2 years of straightening usage at 200°C of average European, split-free hair

  2. hair temperature & consumer test compared with HP8344