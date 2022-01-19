2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
BHS677/00
Put your hair in the spotlight
Premium sublime ends straightener is our first straightener designed to protect your fragile ends. Thanks to our premier SplitStop Technology and floating plates you can enjoy beautifully styled hair with healthy looking ends!
with SplitStop technology
for split ends prevention
2x Ionic Conditioning
Keratin infusion
Our secret to ultimate split ends prevention is the new SplitStop Technology. It is a unique combination of UniTemp sensor and our advanced ceramic floating plates to respect the health of your hair. The UniTemp sensor protects your hair from being exposed to unnecessary high heat and our styling plates guarantee minimal friction for ultimate split ends protection.
The UniTemp sensor protects your hair from being exposed to unnecessary high heat by providing a more consistent styling temperature for improved performance: Get the same results with a 20°C lower heat setting**. Create the perfect style with healthy-looking ends full of life.
Keratin is the hair's essential ingredient which makes them strong, healthy and gorgeous looking. The ceramic is enriched with keratin to even better take care of your hair.
3.9
of 5
11
Reviews
Alpaca75
19/01/2022
ประเทศไทย
Verified buyer
ที่หนีบผมที่ดีมาก
ตัวเครื่องดูแน่นหนา วัสดุดีมาก แข็งแรง ทนทาน ใช้งานง่าย มีที่ล็อกและระบบตัดไฟอัตโนมัติ คุณสมบัติดีมาก ใช้ง่าย หนีบดี เรียบและลื่นมากๆๆ ม้วนผมได้ดี ตรงปลายไม่ร้อนใช้จับได้จริงๆทำให้ใช้ม้วนผมสะดวกมากขึ้น แนะนำมากสำหรับคนที่ทั้งหนีบและม้วนผม คุ้มค่าสุดๆ คุณภาพดีมาก
Pros
ลืนมาก ม้วนผมก็ใช้ได้ดี ตรงปลายจะไม่ร้อนใช้จับได้ทำให้ใช้สะดวกมากขึ้น คุณสมบัติครบถ้วน ตั้งอุณหภูมิ ตัวล็อก ระบบตัดไฟ ที่แขวน ทุกอย่างครบ
Cons
-
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StraightCare BHS674/00 ที่หนีบผมตรง
Date of Use 2020-12-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StraightCare BHS674/00 ที่หนีบผมตรง
Date of Use 2020-12-18
07/01/2021
ประเทศไทย
Verified buyer
สินค้าดีมาก
อุปกรณ์ร้อนเร็ว ใช้แล้วผมไม่เสีย มีความคุ้มค่ามาก ๆ
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StraightCare BHS675/00 เครื่องหนีบผมตรงแบบปลายผมมีชีวิตชีวา
Date of Use 2019-12-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StraightCare BHS675/00 เครื่องหนีบผมตรงแบบปลายผมมีชีวิตชีวา
Date of Use 2019-12-07
Lexi Hii
23/05/2020
Singapore
Verified buyer
Heats up fast and curls perfectly for fine hair
Great for a quick hairstyling session. I use it every morning. The design also prevents burns from the curler as has a curved edge
Pros
Heats up fast with heat control settings, also works in dual voltage system
Cons
A little bulky
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StraightCare BHS675/00 Vivid Ends straightener
Date of Use 2019-04-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StraightCare BHS675/00 Vivid Ends straightener
Date of Use 2019-04-22
after simulating 2 years of straightening usage at 200°C of average European, split-free hair
hair temperature & consumer test compared with HP8344