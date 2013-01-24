Search terms
Easy Glamour and Volume
Transform your style with our first multi-styler with unique turning arm. Versatile looks - volume, straight, curls and flicks - can all be created with ease. Simply twist the styler's unique turning arm to get styling. See all benefits
Volume Multi-styler
Glamour has become much more down-to-earth and uncomplicated. It's all about ease and speed rather than complex styling. With the Philips Volume Multi-styler you can transform your look easily: straight, curly looks or flicks just at a twist of a tip. Looking fabolus has never been easier.
The Multi-styler's innovative semi-curled shape with protective bristles makes it possible to safely place styler close to your scalp to create visible volume from the roots. Simply place hair on the semi-curved surface and hold in position for several seconds. No matter what style you're going for – straight or curly – your hair will already have volume added from the roots.
Your Philips Volume Multi-styler is coated with Tourmaline ceramic to reduce static and ensure smooth gliding during styling. Ionic conditioning further reduces frizz and adds shine for beautiful, smooth results.
Digital heat settings from 150C to 200C make it possible to choose the best temperature for your hair type. A maximum temperature of 200C ensures perfect styling results, even on thick hair, while minimizing hair damage.
The heat resistant protective cap can be popped on the Volume Multi-styler immediately after use, for convenient storage.
