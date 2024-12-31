2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
BHH814/00
Easy Glamour and Volume
Transform your style with our first multi-styler with unique turning arm. Versatile looks - volume, straight, curls and flicks - can all be created with ease. Simply twist the styler's unique turning arm to get styling.
Multi-styler
All-in-one
With unique turning arm
Glamour has become much more down-to-earth and uncomplicated. It's all about ease and speed rather than complex styling. With the Philips Volume Multi-styler you can transform your look easily: straight, curly looks or flicks just at a twist of a tip. Looking fabolus has never been easier.
The Multi-styler's innovative semi-curled shape with protective bristles makes it possible to safely place styler close to your scalp to create visible volume from the roots. Simply place hair on the semi-curved surface and hold in position for several seconds. No matter what style you're going for – straight or curly – your hair will already have volume added from the roots.
Your Philips Volume Multi-styler is coated with Tourmaline ceramic to reduce static and ensure smooth gliding during styling. Ionic conditioning further reduces frizz and adds shine for beautiful, smooth results.
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