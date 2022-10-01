Search terms

    Prestige

    Hair Dryer

    BHD628/00
    Personalized drying with SenseIQ
      Prestige Hair Dryer

      BHD628/00
      Personalized drying with SenseIQ

      Introducing the Philips dryer with SenseIQ. Sensing and adapting to your hair, it adjusts the temperature to prevent overheating, retaining your hair's natural moisture. Every time you dry, your hair will feel beautiful and cared for. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $279.00

      Prestige Hair Dryer

      Personalized drying with SenseIQ

      Personalized drying with SenseIQ

        Personalized drying with SenseIQ

        For shiny, moisture-rich healthy-looking hair

        • Personalized technology
        • Infrared sensor
        • Powerful drying: 20% faster*
        • Up to 90%** moisture lock-in
        Personalized drying experience

        Personalized drying experience

        SenseIQ technology for a personalized drying experience. SENSES. The dryer's infrared sensor continuously scans the temperature of your hair for a personalized protection. ADATPS. The sensor adjusts the temperature up to 4,000 times per drying session*** to prevent overheating. CARES. Our sensing and adapting technology protects the hair while drying, locking-in up to 90%** of your hair’s natural moisture.

        Senses hair's temperature

        Senses hair's temperature

        While other hairdryers only measure the temperature of the airflow, the Philips dryer with SenseIQ technology measures your hair's temperature to prevent overheating. Equipped with infrared sensor that ensures the right drying experience for your hair.

        Adapts drying performance

        Adapts drying performance

        The dryer with SenseIQ adjusts the airflow temperature up to 4.000 times per drying session*** to prevent overheating.

        Cares uniquely for our hair

        Cares uniquely for our hair

        SenseIQ tailors the drying experience to you. Every time you dry, it retains up to 90% of natural moisture** essential for shiny, healthy-feeling hair.

        Powerful airflow: 20% faster*

        Powerful airflow: 20% faster*

        The high performance fan and motor are designed to deliver powerful airflow so you can enjoy a 20% faster* dry time.

        Drying preset modes

        Drying preset modes

        The 2 speed and 3 drying preset modes are easy to select with the tactile sliders. Choose your mode: Gentle for extra care, Dry for everyday use, and Fast for a boost of heat. The SenseIQ is active in Gentle and Dry modes for a personalized drying experience.

        Drying nozzle

        Drying nozzle

        For fast drying results, use the specially designed drying nozzle. It rotates 360 degrees for the best performance of the sensor, ensuring more concentrated airflow and higher air pressure. For perfect drying results.

        Styling nozzle

        Styling nozzle

        The 11 mm opening of the nozzle concentrates the airflow for precision styling, deactivating SenseIQ mode. Our suggestion to use the nozzle along with Fast mode and speed 1 to lock your style.

        Volumizing curl diffuser

        Volumizing curl diffuser

        Thanks to the uniquely designed shape of the diffuser, your curly hair is styled easy and effortlessly. Choose your desired temperature and speed to create volume and well-shaped curls.

        Ionic conditioning

        Ionic conditioning

        Instantly releases 2 times**** more ions for shiny, frizz-free hair. Negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and scalp, and smooth down the hair cuticles to achieve a smooth and shiny result.

        Compact design

        Compact design

        Cleverly engineered for your convenient use and storage, it is 20% lighter***** and easy to hold.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Cord length
          2 m
          Wattage
          1800  W

        • Features

          Storage hook
          Yes
          Cool Shot
          Yes

        • Attachments

          Nozzle
          • Drying nozzle
          • Styling nozzle: 11mm
          Curl diffuser
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide warranty
          Yes

        • Caring technologies

          Ionic Care
          2x ions
          SenseIQ technology
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Faster vs. BHD004, 1800W dryer
            • * In gentle mode, after 5 min of drying
            • * * Measured over 10 minute drying session
            • * * * vs. HP8280
            • * * * * vs HP8280 without cord, attachments

