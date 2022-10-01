Search terms
Personalized drying with SenseIQ
Introducing the Philips dryer with SenseIQ. Sensing and adapting to your hair, it adjusts the temperature to prevent overheating, retaining your hair's natural moisture. Every time you dry, your hair will feel beautiful and cared for. See all benefits
SenseIQ technology for a personalized drying experience. SENSES. The dryer's infrared sensor continuously scans the temperature of your hair for a personalized protection. ADATPS. The sensor adjusts the temperature up to 4,000 times per drying session*** to prevent overheating. CARES. Our sensing and adapting technology protects the hair while drying, locking-in up to 90%** of your hair’s natural moisture.
While other hairdryers only measure the temperature of the airflow, the Philips dryer with SenseIQ technology measures your hair's temperature to prevent overheating. Equipped with infrared sensor that ensures the right drying experience for your hair.
The dryer with SenseIQ adjusts the airflow temperature up to 4.000 times per drying session*** to prevent overheating.
SenseIQ tailors the drying experience to you. Every time you dry, it retains up to 90% of natural moisture** essential for shiny, healthy-feeling hair.
The high performance fan and motor are designed to deliver powerful airflow so you can enjoy a 20% faster* dry time.
The 2 speed and 3 drying preset modes are easy to select with the tactile sliders. Choose your mode: Gentle for extra care, Dry for everyday use, and Fast for a boost of heat. The SenseIQ is active in Gentle and Dry modes for a personalized drying experience.
For fast drying results, use the specially designed drying nozzle. It rotates 360 degrees for the best performance of the sensor, ensuring more concentrated airflow and higher air pressure. For perfect drying results.
The 11 mm opening of the nozzle concentrates the airflow for precision styling, deactivating SenseIQ mode. Our suggestion to use the nozzle along with Fast mode and speed 1 to lock your style.
Thanks to the uniquely designed shape of the diffuser, your curly hair is styled easy and effortlessly. Choose your desired temperature and speed to create volume and well-shaped curls.
Instantly releases 2 times**** more ions for shiny, frizz-free hair. Negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and scalp, and smooth down the hair cuticles to achieve a smooth and shiny result.
Cleverly engineered for your convenient use and storage, it is 20% lighter***** and easy to hold.
