    DryCare

    Pro Hairdryer

    BHD176/00
    Built for performance, designed for style
      DryCare Pro Hairdryer

      BHD176/00
      Built for performance, designed for style

      Philips DryCare Pro AC dryer has a professional AC motor that reaches up to 95km/h of air speed for fast and professional results. Lightweight, the hairdryer is also easier to handle and results in a comfortable drying experince.

      DryCare Pro Hairdryer

      Built for performance, designed for style

      Philips DryCare Pro AC dryer has a professional AC motor that reaches up to 95km/h of air speed for fast and professional results. Lightweight, the hairdryer is also easier to handle and results in a comfortable drying experince.

        DryCare

        DryCare

        Pro Hairdryer

        Built for performance, designed for style

        • 2200W
        • AC Motor
        • 95 km/h
        Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

        Light weight

        Light weight

        Philips DryCare Pro hairdryer has a lighter and compact design making it more comfortable to use. The handle has a ergonomic design, making it easy to grip and hold.

        Cold shot, a burst of cold air to set your style

        Cold shot, a burst of cold air to set your style

        A must-have professional function, the Cold Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to set the style.

        Fast drying, powerful AC motor

        Fast drying, powerful AC motor

        Philips DryCare Pro 2200W has a high performance AC motor developed for the professional market. It generates up to 95km/h of air speed for fast and effective results.

        Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

        Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

        The volume diffuser spreads the flow of air across the hair, boosting volume and reducing frizz while drying. For best results, hold the diffuser close to the crown and root area. The diffuser’s fine textured pins will add volume, maximize thickness, bounce and help shape curls.

        2200W of fast, high performance drying power

        2200W of fast, high performance drying power

        The DryCare Pro hairdryer has a fast, high performance airflow for 2200W of professional drying and styling results.

        ThermoProtect temperature setting

        ThermoProtect temperature setting

        The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

        Six flexible speed and heat settings for full control

        Six flexible speed and heat settings for full control

        Easily set and control the heat and speed settings to create the perfect style. Choose from 3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control and precise drying and styling.

        7mm styling concentrator for perfect styling results

        7mm styling concentrator for perfect styling results

        The 7mm opening of the nozzle concentrates the flow of hair for precision styling on specific areas. The ideal attachement for brushing while drying and styling.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220 - 240  V
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Wattage
          2200  W
          Power
          2200  W
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Motor
          AC Motor

        • Features

          Foldable handle
          No
          Cool shot
          Yes
          Dual voltage
          No
          Ceramic coating
          No
          Ion conditioning
          Yes
          Hanging loop
          Yes
          Diffuser
          Yes
          Nozzle / Concentrator
          Yes
          Number of attachments
          2
          Travel Pouch included
          No

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

