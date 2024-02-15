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    • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt

      Bodygroom Series 5000 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

      BG5021/16

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt

      The Series 5000 is designed to power through hair without compromise on skin comfort, even in hard-to-reach areas like the back. Use the skin friendly shaver with contour following 2D technology or trim with the 2, 3, 5 or 7mm length combs.

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      Suggested retail price: $179.00

      Bodygroom Series 5000 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

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      Bodygroom Series 5000

      Showerproof groin and body trimmer

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      Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt

      2D contour following with skin protect technology

      • 5 click-on combs (2-3-5-7 mm)
      • Contour following 2D shaver
      • 61 min cordless use / 1h charge
      • Back reach attachment
      • Up to 5 years Warranty
      Full body grooming in one product

      Full body grooming in one product

      Now you can confidently groom everywhere on your body with one tool. This Philips full body groomer for men cuts hair at 4 different lengths for clean, even results on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarm, arms, groin and legs.

      Grooming those hard-to-get places with back attachment

      Grooming those hard-to-get places with back attachment

      Conveniently remove back hair. This attachment has been specially designed for convenient back grooming.

      Shaving with safety and comfort on your delicate skin

      Shaving with safety and comfort on your delicate skin

      The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks while shaving.

      Bidirectional trimmer and comb to trims in every direction

      Bidirectional trimmer and comb to trims in every direction

      The shaving system comes with 4 attachable combs for 2mm, 3mm, 5mm, and 7mm trimming, or use without a comb for a closer finish.

      Body groomer built to last with no oil required

      Body groomer built to last with no oil required

      All of our body grooming products are built to last. They come with a standard global 2 year warranty, including the option to extend up to 5 years* and they never need to be oiled.

      100% Showerproof body groomer

      100% Showerproof body groomer

      Your wet and dry body groomer is fully water proof, so you can use it in or out of the shower and clean your groomer easily. For best results, use on dry hair before showering.

      60 minutes cordless use and quick 1-hour charging

      60 minutes cordless use and quick 1-hour charging

      High-power rechargeable battery for full body use, with 60 minutes of cordless use. With the quick charging solution, you can use the appliance again after a 5 minute charge.

      Ergonomic grip for added grooming control

      Ergonomic grip for added grooming control

      Your body groomer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Comb
        4 body combs (2, 3, 5, 7 mm)
        Back handle attachment
        Yes
        Exfoliation glove
        Yes

      • Power

        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        • USB-A (no adapter included)
        Run time
        60 minutes
        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Maximum power consumption
        5 W
        Input voltage
        5 V

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Service

        Up to 5-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Shaving element
        Foil with two pre-trimmers
        Skin comfort
        • Skin protection system
        • Comfort in sensitive areas
        Length settings
        3 fixed length settings

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Showerproof and easy cleaning
        Charging
        USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)
        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Secured length settings
        Yes
        Operation
        Cordless use

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      • The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.

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