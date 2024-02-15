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    • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt

      Bodygroom series 3000 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

      BG3017/01

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt

      The Series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. Use the skin friendly shaver with countour following 2D technology or trim by clicking on the 3mm length comb.

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      Suggested retail price: $89.95

      Bodygroom series 3000 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

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      Bodygroom series 3000

      Showerproof groin and body trimmer

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      Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt

      2D contour following with skin protect technology

      • 1 click-on comb, 3mm
      • Contour following 2D shaver
      • 50 min cordless use
      Shaving with safety and comfort on your delicate skin

      Shaving with safety and comfort on your delicate skin

      The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks while shaving.

      Bidirectional trimmer and comb to trims in every direction

      Bidirectional trimmer and comb to trims in every direction

      Cut hair that grows in any direction using the bidirectional trimmer and 3mm comb. Pre-trimming is recommended for thicker hair.

      100% Showerproof body groomer

      100% Showerproof body groomer

      Your wet and dry body groomer is fully water proof, so you can use it in or out of the shower and clean your groomer easily. For best results, use on dry hair before showering.

      50 minutes cordless use

      50 minutes cordless use

      High-power rechargeable battery for full body use, with 50 minutes of cordless use.

      Ergonomic grip for added grooming control

      Ergonomic grip for added grooming control

      Your body groomer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming.

      Body groomer built to last with no oil required

      Body groomer built to last with no oil required

      All of our body grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and they never need to be oiled.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Comb
        1 body comb (3 mm)

      • Power

        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Run time
        50 minutes
        Charging
        8 hours full charge
        Maximum power consumption
        5 W

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Shaving element
        Foil with two pre-trimmers
        Skin comfort
        • Skin protection system
        • Comfort in sensitive areas
        Length settings
        1 fixed length setting

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)
        Wet & Dry
        Showerproof and easy cleaning
        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Secured length settings
        Yes
        Operation
        Cordless use

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