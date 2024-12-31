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Discontinued

GoZero Active hydrationOutdoor Adventure filter cartridge (3x)

AWP295/79

GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Outdoors!

This innovative Adventure filter gives you freedom and reassurance outdoors by removing up to 99.999%* waterborne pathogens including bacteria, viruses and cyst. For Philips Active filtration bottles AWP2712 and AWP2722.

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Safe drinking water anywhere you go

GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Outdoors!

  • 3x 100L capacity

  • Electro-Adsorptive Membrane cleanses water from fresh water sources

  • Eliminates up to 99.999% of viruses and bacteria, and up to 99% of protozoan cysts

  • It also reduces particulates, chemicals and heavy metals, as well as improving the taste and clarity

  • Better taste, without the waste

Safe drinking water, anywhere, anytime

Powered by innovative electro-adsorptive filter media, the Adventure filter removes up to 99.999%* of waterborne pathogens from the water, so that you have access to safe drinking water anywhere, anytime**. It also reduces particulates, chemicals and heavy metals. Simply fill the bottle, squeeze and drink!

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on test result by international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.

  2. Always use the clearest and most reliable water source possible. Stated filtration performance and life time is conducted under laboratory conditions. The effectiveness may be limited by the environmental or hygienic conditions that could cause the recontamination of water after filtration.