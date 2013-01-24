Home
    GoZero

    Filter cartridge

    AWP285/79
    Taste the freshness in every sip!
      GoZero Filter cartridge

AWP285/79

      AWP285/79
      Taste the freshness in every sip!

      GoZero Daily filter effectively improves the quality of tap water by reducing chlorine, lead and pesticide*. No compromise on the water flow!

      GoZero Filter cartridge

      Taste the freshness in every sip!

      GoZero Daily filter effectively improves the quality of tap water by reducing chlorine, lead and pesticide*. No compromise on the water flow!

      Taste the freshness in every sip!

      GoZero Daily filter effectively improves the quality of tap water by reducing chlorine, lead and pesticide*. No compromise on the water flow!

      GoZero Filter cartridge

      Taste the freshness in every sip!

      GoZero Daily filter effectively improves the quality of tap water by reducing chlorine, lead and pesticide*. No compromise on the water flow!

        GoZero

        GoZero

        Filter cartridge

        Taste the freshness in every sip!

        Bottled water taste without the waste

        Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

        Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

        Turns tap water into crisp and pure tasting water

        Made of highly porous activated carbon fibre, Daily filter improves the quality of tap water by reducing chlorine, lead and pesticide, without compromising the water flow.* Simply fill the bottle, sip and enjoy!

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Filter quantity
          3-pack
          Filter lifetime
          1 month
          Filtration capacity
          150L

        • Input water conditions

          Daily filter AWP285
          • 5-38 degrees Celsius
          • Municipally treated tap water

            • *Based on test result by international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.

