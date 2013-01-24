Home
    AWP210/79
      Made by Philips Micro X-Clean filter which reduces taste imparing substances and more.

        Feel refreshed,

        with crisp and pure tasting water

        • Microfiltration

        Get the best out of your water

        Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water, as well as flavourful hot and cold drinks. Philips Micro X-Clean filter reduces chlorine, limescale, heavy metals and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA.*

        Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances

        Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances by preventing limescale build-up.

        Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

        Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Water flow rate
          0.3L/min
          Filter lifetime
          1 month
          Filter quantity
          1-pack
          Product Dimension (LxWxH)
          75×75×115  mm

        • Country of origin

          Filter cartridge
          Made responsibly in China

        • Input water conditions

          Input water quality
          Municipal tap water
          Input water temperature
          5-38  °C

            • * The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.

