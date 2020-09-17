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    • Sparkle Up! Sparkle Up! Sparkle Up!
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      GoZero hydration Carbonating bottle 1.0L

      ADD912/79

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Sparkle Up!

      Indulge yourself with refreshing sparkling water whenever you want with the Philips GoZero soda maker. It only requires 3 simple steps: fill, twist, and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishes.

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      Suggested retail price: $19.95

      GoZero hydration Carbonating bottle 1.0L

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      Sparkle Up!

      Designed for and Philips Soda Makers ADD4901/2/4/5

      • Sleek design
      • Brushed stainless steel finishes
      • Use with cold water only
      • BPA-free PET
      • Do not put in dishwasher

      3 easy steps to make fresh sparkling water at home

      3 easy steps to make fresh sparkling water at home: fill, twist and press!

      BPA-free material

      BPA-free material.

      Compatible with Philips ADD4901, ADD4902, ADD4904, ADD4905

      Compatible with Philips ADD4901, ADD4902, ADD4904, and ADD4905 soda maker.

      Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing

      Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing easily fits your kitchen or home styles.

      Reduces single-use plastic waste

      One CO2 cylinder makes up to 60 litres of delicious sparkling water, replacing 120 single-use plastic bottles.*

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Bottle quantity
        Single pack

      • Bottle specifications

        Bottle connection
        Twist
        Bottle material
        • BPA-free PET
        • Stainless steel
        Bottle capacity
        1L

      • Main features

        Quantity
        1
        Product dimension
        82.7*82.7*290.2mm

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