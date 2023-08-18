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    • Australia's best-selling pure water station Australia's best-selling pure water station Australia's best-selling pure water station
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      Reverse Osmosis purification Pure Mineral Water Station | Chilled to Boiling

      ADD6921DG/79

      Overall rating / 5
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      Australia's best-selling pure water station

      Chilled water. True boiling. Six temperatures, two purified water jugs and a real-time TDS display — all from one plug-in station. Aquaporin Inside™ RO removes PFAS and 110+ contaminants. No plumber, no installation. Just plug in.

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      Suggested retail price: $1,299.00

      Reverse Osmosis purification Pure Mineral Water Station | Chilled to Boiling

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      Reverse Osmosis purification

      Pure Mineral Water Station | Chilled to Boiling

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      Australia's best-selling pure water station

      Removes PFAS, chlorine and 110+ contaminants

      • Compressor-chilled water
      • True-boiling hot water
      • Real-time TDS monitoring display
      • NASA/ESA tested Aquaporin Inside™
      • Reduces PFAS, Fluoride, Viruses, Bacteria, Microplastics and much more
      Reverse Osmosis with Aquaporin Inside™

      Reverse Osmosis with Aquaporin Inside™

      Harnessing the power of nature. This reverse osmosis system uses a biomimetic membrane with aquaporin proteins — the same proteins found in nature that help water pass through cell membranes. It effectively filters out harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron. Aquaporin Inside™ technology, developed by Aquaporin A/S (Denmark), has been tested in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) for use in space missions—demonstrating outstanding innovation, reliability, and performance.

      Perfectly chilled water

      Perfectly chilled water

      The integrated compressor cools the chilled chamber from 25°C to 5°C in approximately 25 minutes — faster than most competing systems. Chilled water is dispensed at a flow rate of approximately 1.0 L per minute, with a chamber capacity of approx. 1.0 L. Dispensed water temperature is typically 8–10°C at the tap under normal flow conditions.

      Hot water within seconds

      Hot water within seconds

      True boiling (100°C is achieved inside the heating element) instant heating technology delivers purified hot water within seconds. Multiple temperatures available: chilled, ambient, 45°, 55°, 85°, 100°C.

      UV-C LED supports freshness of chilled water

      UV-C LED supports freshness of chilled water

      UV-C LED technology in the chilled water chamber activates every hour to help maintain cleanliness in the chamber during cooling operation. When you deactivate the cooling system, UV-C operation will also stop. If water remains in the chilled water chamber for extended periods, please follow the drainage instructions provided to maintain optimal performance and water freshness.

      Reject water management & TDS monitoring

      Reject water management & TDS monitoring

      Reverse Osmosis filtration separates clean water (permeate) from contaminants (reject water). Since portable water stations are not plumbed in, the rejected water is recycled back into the tap water tank. Sensors continuously measure the amount of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in the water. The user will be warned to empty and then refill the water tank when needed. The TDS levels - both before and after the filtration - are clearly presented on a numerical display, providing extra quality re-assurance.

      Mineralizing pH+ alkaline technology

      Mineralizing pH+ alkaline technology

      Our remineralizing technology enhances RO filtered water by adding back beneficial minerals. This process naturally raises the pH, resulting in smoother, more alkaline water with a great taste.

      Excellent filtration efficiency

      Excellent filtration efficiency

      Traditional RO systems are often inefficient, typically wasting 9 to 12 litres of water for every 3 litres of purified water produced — a recovery rate of just 20%. This level of water waste is a concern, particularly in regions facing water shortages. In contrast, the Philips cartridge used in this RO water station achieves 75% water recovery: it produces 3 litres of purified water with only 1 litre of water going to the drain, offering a more sustainable and efficient filtration solution.

      2x purified water jugs

      2x purified water jugs

      This water station comes with two 1.8L water jugs for purified water. You always have plenty of purified water for cooking and making drinks. Store one jug in the fridge for purified cold water.

      Plug and play; no installation required

      The dispenser will start to work as soon as you connect the power and turn it on. No need to plumb in.

      Large tap water tank avoids frequent water refill

      6L large water tank is perfect for family use, without the need of refilling it frequently.

      Filter lifetime indicator reminds on-time filter replacement

      The filter lifetime indicator reminds you to replace the filter on time, to ensure the best filtration performance.

      Adjustable drip tray for different sizes of cups

      The height of the drip tray can be easily adjusted to accomadate different sizes of cups, glasses, mugs, and bottles.

      Filter lifetime indicator reminds on-time filter replacement

      The filter lifetime indicator reminds you to replace the filter on time, to ensure the best filtration performance.

      Anti-burn for protection and safety

      When there is little/no water left, the system automatically prevents hot water from dispensing, protecting the system from dry burn.

      Self-cleaning mode to clean water pipes regularly

      After you return from holiday, simply activate the self-cleaning mode to rinse the water pipes with hot water, so that you feel more confident about the hygiene of the system.

      Safety lock to avoid scalding

      When dispensing hot water, the safety lock will be automatically activated to ensure safety.

      Saves thousands of single-use plastic bottles every year

      Bottled water takes a significant toll on the environment, and also costly. With this water filtration system, you never need it again - you always have access to clean and fresh-tasting water.

      Technical Specifications

      • Filtration performance

        Chlorine reduction
        Yes
        Pesticide removal
        Yes
        Bacteria reduction
        Yes
        Water hardness reduction
        Yes
        VOC reduction
        Yes
        Viruses reduction
        Yes
        Heavy metals reduction
        Yes
        Total dissolved solids (TDS) reduction
        Yes
        Drain ratio
        75% (3:1)
        Filration precision
        Down to 0.0001 micron

      • Cooling Performance

        Cooling system
        Compressor cooling
        Refrigerant
        R600a

      • Input water conditions

        Input water pressure
        0.1-0.4MPa  bar

      • General specifications

        Filtration capacity
        2000L
        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        230*420*424  mm
        Applicable inlet water
        RO purified water
        Replacement filter cartridge
        AWP583
        Inlet water temperature
        5-38  °C
        Rated voltage
        220V~
        UV sterilaztion
        yes
        Display
        LED
        Purified water jug
        Yes
        Purified water jug capacity
        1.8L
        Tap water tank
        6L capacity
        Heating system
        Instant heating
        Cooling tank capacity
        0.8L
        Country of origin
        Made in China

      • Power

        Rated power
        2150W

      • Main parameters

        Color
        Grey
        Inlet water pressure
        0.1-0.4Mpa

      • Service

        Warranty period
        2 years

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      • * Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.
      • ** Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions.
      • Purified water, from ice-cold (<5℃) to piping hot

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