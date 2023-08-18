Reject water management & TDS monitoring

Reverse Osmosis filtration separates clean water (permeate) from contaminants (reject water). Since portable water stations are not plumbed in, the rejected water is recycled back into the tap water tank. Sensors continuously measure the amount of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in the water. The user will be warned to empty and then refill the water tank when needed. The TDS levels - both before and after the filtration - are clearly presented on a numerical display, providing extra quality re-assurance.